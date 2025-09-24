Solar Power Plants Planned for Every City in MP to Reduce Costs

MP News: The Urban Development Department in Madhya Pradesh is preparing to curb unnecessary expenses by urban bodies. All bodies have been instructed to adopt austerity measures. An energy audit of all urban bodies will be conducted to prevent unnecessary expenses. Connections will be provided only as per the required load. All temporary electricity connections of urban bodies are being discontinued. These will be replaced with solar power plants to reduce electricity costs. Furthermore, electric vehicles will be purchased instead of diesel vehicles. Emphasis is also being placed on making the bodies self-reliant by increasing revenue collection. The savings accrued throughout the year will be spent on public works.