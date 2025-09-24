Solar Power Plants Planned for Every City in MP to Reduce Costs

MP News: The Urban Development Department in Madhya Pradesh is preparing to curb unnecessary expenses by urban bodies. All bodies have been instructed to adopt austerity measures. An energy audit of all urban bodies will be conducted to prevent unnecessary expenses. Connections will be provided only as per the required load. All temporary electricity connections of urban bodies are being discontinued. These will be replaced with solar power plants to reduce electricity costs. Furthermore, electric vehicles will be purchased instead of diesel vehicles. Emphasis is also being placed on making the bodies self-reliant by increasing revenue collection. The savings accrued throughout the year will be spent on public works.
All urban bodies have been instructed to install solar power plants. Bodies with available space can install these plants. Those without sufficient land can install them elsewhere in the state. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has installed a solar plant in Neemuch. The electricity generated there will result in a discount on the corporation's electricity bill, significantly reducing its electricity costs.
The department has decided that all new vehicles purchased by urban bodies will be electric vehicles (EVs). The operation of diesel vehicles will not be stopped immediately. However, once a diesel vehicle becomes unusable, it will not be replaced with another diesel vehicle; instead, an electric vehicle will be procured. Vehicles used for garbage transportation will also be EVs. Charging points will also be provided.
The Urban Development Department has planned to implement small savings measures. The department estimates that simply curbing wasteful expenditure will save ₹15,000 crore in the state's urban bodies.
In a meeting held at the ministry on Tuesday, mayors of municipal corporations openly raised their concerns. Considering the increasing threats after the removal of encroachments, they demanded immediate provision of gunmen. The mayors stated that while assurances regarding security were given in the previous meeting, no arrangements have been made yet. They also demanded that government land be registered in the names of the corporations to facilitate smooth development work. The mayors also demanded that the toll compensation amount be made available directly so that they can pay their electricity bills.
Indore’s mayor spoke of strict action against illegal colonies, while Bhopal’s mayor raised the issue of lack of corporation-owned land in several places, including immersion ghats, affecting public amenities. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that corporations should reduce expenses and increase revenue by taking tough decisions such as increasing fees. ACS Sanjay Dubey suggested increasing property rental rates, installing solar plants, and reviewing expenses to improve the income-expenditure balance. He stated that electricity, fuel, and establishment expenses could be reduced. Electricity bills can be reduced through solar plants.
It is noteworthy that urban bodies in the state receive electricity supply from electricity distribution companies for drinking water, street lights, etc., but there has been a decline in the collection of fees from residents by local bodies. Therefore, they are unable to pay the bills. In view of this, in 2024, the Urban Development Department released approximately ₹60 crore from toll compensation to pay electricity bills. The electricity bills of urban bodies in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Katni, Sagar, Satna, Dewas, Khandwa, and Ratlam were over ₹1 crore. The installation of solar plants will definitely provide relief in electricity bills.