Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

Bhopal•May 10, 2025 / 09:06 am• Patrika Desk

MP News: The number of individuals earning over ₹1 crore annually in Madhya Pradesh (MP) stands at 8,666. According to the Income Tax Department’s figures for the assessment year 2023-24, MP ranks fourth among 37 states in the list of taxpayers earning over ₹1 crore. Maharashtra leads with 1,24,800 individuals in this income bracket. Lakshadweep is at the bottom of the list with only one taxpayer in this category. Nationally, 2,16,000 people earn over ₹1 crore annually.

Number of Crorepati Taxpayers Signals Tax Awareness CA Pankaj Sharma stated that the significant number of crorepati taxpayers filing income tax returns from MP demonstrates the growing tax awareness among the state’s residents. They are honestly paying taxes according to their income. The expanding scope of businesses, the service sector, startups, and professionals has increased the number of high-income earners in the state. This has given new momentum to the state’s economic situation. Top 10 States Maharashtra- 1,24,800

Uttar Pradesh- 24,050

Delhi- 20,500

Madhya Pradesh- 8,666

Tamil Nadu- 6,288

Andhra Pradesh- 5,340

Gujarat- 3,540

West Bengal- 3,013

Karnataka- 2,816 Bottom Five States Lakshadweep- 1

Nicobar- 08

Mizoram- 13

Sikkim- 14

Uttarakhand- 24