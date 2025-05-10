Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

Number of Crorepati Taxpayers Signals Tax Awareness CA Pankaj Sharma stated that the significant number of crorepati taxpayers filing income tax returns from MP demonstrates the growing tax awareness among the state’s residents. They are honestly paying taxes according to their income. The expanding scope of businesses, the service sector, startups, and professionals has increased the number of high-income earners in the state. This has given new momentum to the state’s economic situation.
Top 10 States
- Maharashtra- 1,24,800
- Uttar Pradesh- 24,050
- Delhi- 20,500
- Madhya Pradesh- 8,666
- Tamil Nadu- 6,288
- Andhra Pradesh- 5,340
- Gujarat- 3,540
- West Bengal- 3,013
- Karnataka- 2,816
Bottom Five States
- Lakshadweep- 1
- Nicobar- 08
- Mizoram- 13
- Sikkim- 14
- Uttarakhand- 24