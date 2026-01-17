MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

The board has issued clear guidelines regarding the examination. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 AM. No student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Students must be seated by 8:30 AM. Question papers will be distributed at 8:50 AM and answer sheets will be provided at 8:55 AM. Even if a public holiday is declared by the government on the day of the examination, the exam will proceed as per the scheduled timetable.