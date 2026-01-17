MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026: Big news for lakhs of students of Madhya Pradesh Board. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th board examinations for the year 2026. Students can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Only the application number will be required for this.
The board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 13, 2026. A record number of students will appear for the examinations this year.
According to the board, a total of approximately 16.60 lakh students will appear for the 10th and 12th examinations. Among these, 9.53 lakh students will appear for the High School examination and 7.06 lakh students for the Higher Secondary examination.
The board has issued clear guidelines regarding the examination. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 AM. No student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Students must be seated by 8:30 AM. Question papers will be distributed at 8:50 AM and answer sheets will be provided at 8:55 AM. Even if a public holiday is declared by the government on the day of the examination, the exam will proceed as per the scheduled timetable.
|Date
|Subject
|February 13
|Urdu
|February 14
|NSQF, Artificial Intelligence
|February 17
|English
|February 19
|Sanskrit
|February 20
|Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
|February 24
|Mathematics
|February 27
|Science
|March 2
|Social Science
|March 6
|Hindi
|Date
|Subject
|February 13
|Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries
|February 14
|Biotechnology, Singing, Instrumental Music, Tabla-Pakhawaj
|February 16
|Sanskrit
|February 17
|Drawing & Design
|February 18
|Chemistry, History, Business Studies
|February 19
|Psychology
|February 20
|NSQF, Physical Education
|February 21
|Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy
|February 23
|Biology
|February 25
|Mathematics
|February 26
|Political Science
|February 27
|Informatics Practices
|March 2
|Sociology
|March 3
|Geography, Crop Production, Health
|March 6
|Urdu, Marathi
|March 7
|Hindi
