17 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Exam 2026: The board has issued clear guidelines regarding the examination. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 AM. No student will be granted entry 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Students must be seated by 8:30 AM.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released

MP Board Admit Card 2026: Big news for lakhs of students of Madhya Pradesh Board. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the 10th and 12th board examinations for the year 2026. Students can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of the board, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Only the application number will be required for this.

The board examinations are scheduled to begin on February 13, 2026. A record number of students will appear for the examinations this year.

According to the board, a total of approximately 16.60 lakh students will appear for the 10th and 12th examinations. Among these, 9.53 lakh students will appear for the High School examination and 7.06 lakh students for the Higher Secondary examination.

MP Board Exam 2026: Important things to know before the exam

The board has issued clear guidelines regarding the examination. All candidates must reach the examination centre by 8 AM. No student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Students must be seated by 8:30 AM. Question papers will be distributed at 8:50 AM and answer sheets will be provided at 8:55 AM. Even if a public holiday is declared by the government on the day of the examination, the exam will proceed as per the scheduled timetable.

MP Board Admit Card 2026

MP Board Exam Date: MP Board 10th Exam Timetable 2026















































DateSubject
February 13Urdu
February 14NSQF, Artificial Intelligence
February 17English
February 19Sanskrit
February 20Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
February 24Mathematics
February 27Science
March 2Social Science
March 6Hindi

MP Board Exam Date 2026: MP Board 12th Exam Timetable 2026











































































DateSubject
February 13Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries
February 14Biotechnology, Singing, Instrumental Music, Tabla-Pakhawaj
February 16Sanskrit
February 17Drawing & Design
February 18Chemistry, History, Business Studies
February 19Psychology
February 20NSQF, Physical Education
February 21Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy
February 23Biology
February 25Mathematics
February 26Political Science
February 27Informatics Practices
March 2Sociology
March 3Geography, Crop Production, Health
March 6Urdu, Marathi
March 7Hindi

