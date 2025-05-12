Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

According to the Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is currently active as a trough near Pakistan. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over central Maharashtra, and a trough extends from Saurashtra to the central Arabian Sea. These systems are drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to continued rainfall in various districts of the state.
Weather to clear after the 14th The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, strong wind, and rain alert for Monday for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Rewa, and all other districts. There is a forecast for the weather to gradually clear after 14 May, which may lead to a rise in temperatures.
Heavy rain with strong winds on Sunday Bhopal, Mandsaur, Shahdol, Khargone, and Ashoknagar experienced heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday. Hail also fell in Ashoknagar. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather conditions are expected on Monday. A strong wind alert is in place for over 45 districts in the state. Rain is also possible in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.