Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

According to the Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is currently active as a trough near Pakistan. An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over central Maharashtra, and a trough extends from Saurashtra to the central Arabian Sea. These systems are drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea, leading to continued rainfall in various districts of the state.

Weather to clear after the 14th The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm, strong wind, and rain alert for Monday for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Rewa, and all other districts. There is a forecast for the weather to gradually clear after 14 May, which may lead to a rise in temperatures.