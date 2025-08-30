Vande Bharat Express to Add Seven Coaches for Festive Season

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that this decision was made after reviewing the financial year 2025-26 and the occupancy data during the festival season. At the all-India level, three Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded to 20 coaches each. Additionally, four Vande Bharat trains currently with eight coaches will be upgraded to 16 coaches. These changes will significantly improve occupancy and the availability of confirmed seats on the Vande Bharat Express.