Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhopal

Vande Bharat Express to Add Seven Coaches for Festive Season

Vande Bharat Express: Additional coaches will be added to the Vande Bharat Express train running between Indore and Nagpur via Bhopal during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Vande Bharat
वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस- फाइल फोटो

Vande Bharat Express: To accommodate the increased passenger demand during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, seven extra coaches will be added to the Vande Bharat Express train running from Indore to Nagpur via Bhopal. Following approval from the Railway Board, the Bhopal Railway Division has decided to add these coaches permanently, increasing the train's passenger capacity.

Guaranteed Confirmed Seats for Thousands of Passengers

Train at the platform

With the addition of these coaches to the Vande Bharat Express running from Indore to Nagpur via Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Itarsi , over 1000 passengers will be guaranteed confirmed seats daily.

Three Vande Bharat Trains to be Upgraded to 20 Coaches

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that this decision was made after reviewing the financial year 2025-26 and the occupancy data during the festival season. At the all-India level, three Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded to 20 coaches each. Additionally, four Vande Bharat trains currently with eight coaches will be upgraded to 16 coaches. These changes will significantly improve occupancy and the availability of confirmed seats on the Vande Bharat Express.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 11:45 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Vande Bharat Express to Add Seven Coaches for Festive Season
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.