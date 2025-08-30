Vande Bharat Express to Add Seven Coaches for Festive Season

Vande Bharat Express: To accommodate the increased passenger demand during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, seven extra coaches will be added to the Vande Bharat Express train running from Indore to Nagpur via Bhopal. Following approval from the Railway Board, the Bhopal Railway Division has decided to add these coaches permanently, increasing the train's passenger capacity.
With the addition of these coaches to the Vande Bharat Express running from Indore to Nagpur via Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Itarsi , over 1000 passengers will be guaranteed confirmed seats daily.
Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that this decision was made after reviewing the financial year 2025-26 and the occupancy data during the festival season. At the all-India level, three Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded to 20 coaches each. Additionally, four Vande Bharat trains currently with eight coaches will be upgraded to 16 coaches. These changes will significantly improve occupancy and the availability of confirmed seats on the Vande Bharat Express.