Vande Bharat Express to Feature 'Plush Seats' and Increased Legroom

Vande Bharat: The Indian Railways' semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express, is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for passengers. In light of this, the railways have decided to upgrade the Vande Bharat Express trains, making the journey even more comfortable and convenient for passengers. This initiative is set to commence from the Bhopal Rail Division in Madhya Pradesh.
The Indian Railways is set to implement significant changes in the Vande Bharat Express trains operating from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jabalpur. The railways will install Volvo bus-like seats in the Chair Car category of these trains to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers on long routes. This decision has been made based on passenger feedback. The trains will be equipped with plush, cushioned seats similar to those found in Volvo buses, offering enhanced back support. This upgrade will begin at Rani Kamlapati Station, after which the process of replacing seats will be extended to all Vande Bharat trains across the country.
The decision to install seats with thicker cushioning is based on passenger feedback. These seats will offer enhanced width and back support with their plush cushioning, providing a superior travel experience for Vande Bharat passengers. The railways aim to establish Vande Bharat not just as a high-speed train but also as a symbol of comfortable travel.
According to railway officials, the responsibility for replacing the seats has been assigned to the Bhopal Rail Division, with the work to be carried out at the Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot. A contract for this project will be awarded to a company based in Gujarat. It is anticipated that new seats will be fitted in some coaches by the end of 2025. The remaining work will be undertaken at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.
Recently, during an inspection, Shobhana Bandyopadhyay, General Manager of West Central Railway, had directed that the seats in the Vande Bharat Express train be upgraded with ergonomic designs to enhance passenger comfort and convenience.
