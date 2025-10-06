Vande Bharat Express to Feature 'Plush Seats' and Increased Legroom

The Indian Railways is set to implement significant changes in the Vande Bharat Express trains operating from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jabalpur. The railways will install Volvo bus-like seats in the Chair Car category of these trains to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers on long routes. This decision has been made based on passenger feedback. The trains will be equipped with plush, cushioned seats similar to those found in Volvo buses, offering enhanced back support. This upgrade will begin at Rani Kamlapati Station, after which the process of replacing seats will be extended to all Vande Bharat trains across the country.