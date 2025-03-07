Western Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts

Increase in Maximum Temperature Cold winds blew on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, the maximum wind speed reached 30 km/h, causing a drop in temperature. The wind speed decreased on Thursday. Between 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM, the wind speed ranged from 15 to 17 km/h, with an average of 8 to 10 km/h. This resulted in a 3.3-degree increase in the maximum temperature on Thursday. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 30.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Fluctuations to Continue The meteorologist stated that the weather is expected to remain dry for now. A gradual increase in temperature of 2 to 4 degrees is possible over the next two to three days. Currently, the wind direction is northerly, but the wind speed has decreased slightly. A shift to an easterly wind direction is expected after Friday, leading to a gradual temperature rise.

There is a possibility of another western disturbance from March 9th. If this disturbance has a significant impact, temperatures in 21 districts may see a slight decrease. According to the Meteorological Department, the changing weather is due to an active western disturbance in North India. Snowfall has occurred in the mountains, and cold winds are blowing. This has caused a significant drop in night-time temperatures.