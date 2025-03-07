scriptWestern Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Western Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts

MP Weather: According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of another Western Disturbance from 9 March. If this disturbance has a significant impact, temperatures in 21 districts may see a slight decrease.

BhopalMar 07, 2025 / 11:09 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather: The weather in Bhopal has turned cold again. Due to cold winds over the past two days, Wednesday night was the coldest night in March in 13 years. The minimum temperature recorded was 9.8 degrees Celsius. The previous lowest temperature recorded on March 10, 2012, was 9.4 degrees Celsius. The wind speed decreased slightly on Thursday, leading to a three-degree increase in daytime temperatures. A change in wind direction is expected from Friday, potentially leading to a further temperature increase over three to four days.

Increase in Maximum Temperature

Cold winds blew on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, the maximum wind speed reached 30 km/h, causing a drop in temperature. The wind speed decreased on Thursday. Between 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM, the wind speed ranged from 15 to 17 km/h, with an average of 8 to 10 km/h. This resulted in a 3.3-degree increase in the maximum temperature on Thursday. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 30.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Fluctuations to Continue

The meteorologist stated that the weather is expected to remain dry for now. A gradual increase in temperature of 2 to 4 degrees is possible over the next two to three days. Currently, the wind direction is northerly, but the wind speed has decreased slightly. A shift to an easterly wind direction is expected after Friday, leading to a gradual temperature rise.
There is a possibility of another western disturbance from March 9th. If this disturbance has a significant impact, temperatures in 21 districts may see a slight decrease. According to the Meteorological Department, the changing weather is due to an active western disturbance in North India. Snowfall has occurred in the mountains, and cold winds are blowing. This has caused a significant drop in night-time temperatures.

News / Bhopal / Western Disturbance to Enter MP After 48 Hours, Affecting 21 Districts

