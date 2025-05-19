Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, is known on social media for her travel vlogs and glamorous lifestyle. She runs the YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’, which boasts over 3.77 lakh subscribers. The 33-year-old has 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram.

During Operation Sindoor, Jyoti Malhotra’s contact with the Pakistani agency came to light. It was discovered that she had a close friendship with Danish, an official at the Pakistani High Commission, through whom she made several trips to Pakistan. Jyoti Malhotra shared a video on her YouTube channel with Maryam Nawaz, a prominent Pakistani leader. This surprised investigative agencies. Security officials were puzzled as to how an ordinary YouTuber could gain access to a leader like Maryam. Ultimately, her activities were exposed.

Jyoti Malhotra’s swift acquisition of Pakistani and Chinese visas also kept investigative agencies closely monitoring her. Recently, she visited Bali and shared videos from her trip. Her luxurious lifestyle has led security agencies to suspect funding from an unknown source, which is currently under investigation.

Why did Jyoti Malhotra visit MP? YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s connection to Madhya Pradesh has now emerged. She visited Ujjain and Indore a year ago. The videos she shared of Ujjain and Indore on her YouTube channel, ‘Travel with Jo’, revealed this information. However, the purpose of her visit, her accommodation, and her activities in both cities remain unknown.