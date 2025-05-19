scriptSpy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed | Why was YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in MP, spying for Pakistan? | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal

Spy for Pakistan? Why Jyoti Malhotra came to MP — and how YouTuber got exposed

Jyoti Malhotra: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. Her extremely luxurious lifestyle had placed her under the scrutiny of investigative agencies for some time. Videos of Jyoti Malhotra with Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz further heightened suspicions.

BhopalMay 19, 2025 / 04:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Jyoti

Jyoti Malhotra: A popular YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of espionage for the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. Her lavish lifestyle had placed her under the scrutiny of investigative agencies for some time. A video of Jyoti Malhotra with Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz further heightened suspicions. Her trip to Bali raised eyebrows, revealing her contact with the Pakistani agency. The arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and the subsequent revelations have shocked many. It has also come to light that she had visited Madhya Pradesh. Almost a year ago, Jyoti Malhotra travelled from Hisar to Ujjain, the city of Mahakaleshwar, and also visited Indore. Her videos of Ujjain and Indore, shared on her YouTube channel, revealed this information. However, the reason for her visit to MP remains unknown.
Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, is known on social media for her travel vlogs and glamorous lifestyle. She runs the YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’, which boasts over 3.77 lakh subscribers. The 33-year-old has 1.31 lakh followers on Instagram.
During Operation Sindoor, Jyoti Malhotra’s contact with the Pakistani agency came to light. It was discovered that she had a close friendship with Danish, an official at the Pakistani High Commission, through whom she made several trips to Pakistan. Jyoti Malhotra shared a video on her YouTube channel with Maryam Nawaz, a prominent Pakistani leader. This surprised investigative agencies. Security officials were puzzled as to how an ordinary YouTuber could gain access to a leader like Maryam. Ultimately, her activities were exposed.
Jyoti Malhotra’s swift acquisition of Pakistani and Chinese visas also kept investigative agencies closely monitoring her. Recently, she visited Bali and shared videos from her trip. Her luxurious lifestyle has led security agencies to suspect funding from an unknown source, which is currently under investigation.

Why did Jyoti Malhotra visit MP?

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s connection to Madhya Pradesh has now emerged. She visited Ujjain and Indore a year ago. The videos she shared of Ujjain and Indore on her YouTube channel, ‘Travel with Jo’, revealed this information. However, the purpose of her visit, her accommodation, and her activities in both cities remain unknown.

Investigative agencies to investigate

Jyoti Malhotra shared videos of her MP trip on her YouTube channel. One video, dated March 23, 2024, shows her train journey from Hisar to Ujjain. Three days later, on March 26, 2024, she uploaded another video of her bus journey from Indore to Delhi. She did not share any videos of her activities, locations visited, or accommodations in either city. Investigative agencies will now investigate these aspects.

