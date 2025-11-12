Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bijapur

CG News: Security forces eliminate 6 Naxals in National Park area, one apprehended

CG News: Six Naxals have been confirmed killed during the encounter. One injured Naxal has been apprehended alive, and is currently undergoing treatment and interrogation.

Google source verification

Bijapur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

CG News: नेशनल पार्क क्षेत्र में सुरक्षा बलों की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 6 नक्सलियों को किया ढेर, एक पकड़ाया

CG News: Security forces carried out a major operation on Tuesday morning in the National Park area of the Naxal-affected Bijapur district. Six Naxals have been confirmed killed during an encounter in a joint operation by DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, and STF. One injured Naxal has been apprehended alive, and is currently undergoing treatment and interrogation.

According to sources, security forces launched a search operation around 10 AM upon receiving concrete intelligence about the presence of Naxals. During this time, the Naxals opened fire. Security forces responded by taking up positions and retaliating. The exchange of fire continued intermittently throughout the day. During the search, the bodies of six Naxals were recovered.

Insas rifles, a Sten gun, a 303 rifle, along with several modern weapons, a large quantity of explosives, and Naxal documents were recovered from the scene. SP Dr. Jitendra Yadav stated that a search operation is still ongoing in the area.

A Major Strategic Success

This is a significant strategic success for the security forces. The operation comes at a time when the Naxal organisation is facing a crisis in leadership, resources, and morale. This operation will further increase the pressure on the organisation. The police also arrested one injured Naxal during the encounter, whose treatment is ongoing in the hospital.

-Sundararaj P., IG Bastar Range

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 08:06 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Bijapur / CG News: Security forces eliminate 6 Naxals in National Park area, one apprehended

Bijapur

Chhattisgarh

