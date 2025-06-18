Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

According to the information received, around 4 pm on Tuesday, a large number of Naxalites led by Naxal leader Vella entered the village and captured the three villagers, brutally murdering them. After committing the crime, the Naxalites beat seven other villagers and abducted about a dozen, taking them towards the jungle.

Since the incident, Peddakorama village has been silent. An atmosphere of fear and insecurity prevails among the villagers. No complaint has yet been filed at the police station by the families of the deceased, leading to fears that people are still living under the shadow of the Naxalites.