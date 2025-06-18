scriptThree Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Naxal News: On Tuesday, Naxalites perpetrated a brutal act in Peddakorama, a remote and Naxal-affected village in Bijapur district. Targeting relatives of a surrendered Naxal leader, the Naxalites murdered three villagers.

BijapurJun 18, 2025 / 08:01 am

Patrika Desk

Naxalites kill 3 people (Photo source: Patrika)

Naxalites kill 3 people (Photo source: Patrika)

CG Naxal News: In the remote and Naxal-affected village of Peddakorama in Bijapur district, Naxalites engaged in a bloody act on Tuesday. Targeting relatives of a surrendered Naxal leader, they murdered three villagers by strangulation. The deceased have been identified as Jhingu Modiyam (student), Soma Modiyam, and Anil Madvi. Two of the deceased are said to be close relatives of former Naxal commander Dinesh Modiyam.
According to the information received, around 4 pm on Tuesday, a large number of Naxalites led by Naxal leader Vella entered the village and captured the three villagers, brutally murdering them. After committing the crime, the Naxalites beat seven other villagers and abducted about a dozen, taking them towards the jungle.
Since the incident, Peddakorama village has been silent. An atmosphere of fear and insecurity prevails among the villagers. No complaint has yet been filed at the police station by the families of the deceased, leading to fears that people are still living under the shadow of the Naxalites.

SP says – A strategy to spread fear

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav, confirming the incident, stated that the Naxalites committed this heinous crime to create an atmosphere of fear in the village. The SP appealed to the villagers not to be afraid and to cooperate with the police so that strict action can be taken against the culprits.

News / Bijapur / Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

in 5 hours

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

in 5 hours

Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

Jaipur

Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

in 5 hours

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Gulf

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

13 hours ago

Latest Bijapur

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

News

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

1 month ago

22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

News

22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

2 months ago

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

News

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

3 months ago

77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

News

77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

3 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.