Bijapur Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region Amidst Intense Firing

Bijapur Encounter: A major encounter has begun between security forces and Naxalites in the dense forests located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. It is being reported that three Naxalites have been killed in this encounter so far. However, the police have not officially confirmed this.
According to information received, this encounter is taking place in the forests of Annaram and Marimalla, which falls under the Tarlaguda area of Bijapur district. A joint team of security forces had left for a search operation after receiving information about Naxalite activities. During this, Naxalites who were lying in ambush started firing. In retaliation, the jawans have also held their ground.
It is noteworthy that some weapons and Naxalite materials have been recovered from the encounter site. Firing is ongoing from both sides at the spot. Due to the dense forests and difficult geographical conditions of the area, the jawans are facing difficulties in the operation. Police officials have stated that after the encounter ends, combing and search operations will continue in the area to search for injured or absconding Naxalites. Bijapur and Telangana police are continuously monitoring this campaign.
Bijapur Encounter: It is worth mentioning that the central government claims that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 2026. For this, the state government and the center are jointly running campaigns against Naxalism. In the past year, security forces have dealt a strong blow to the Naxalites. On the other hand, the state government is running the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and Niyad Nella Nar Yojana to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, so that Naxalites, influenced by these policies, surrender and lead a normal life like other people.
