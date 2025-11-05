Bijapur Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region Amidst Intense Firing

Bijapur Encounter: It is worth mentioning that the central government claims that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 2026. For this, the state government and the center are jointly running campaigns against Naxalism. In the past year, security forces have dealt a strong blow to the Naxalites. On the other hand, the state government is running the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and Niyad Nella Nar Yojana to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, so that Naxalites, influenced by these policies, surrender and lead a normal life like other people.