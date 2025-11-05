Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bijapur

Bijapur Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region Amidst Intense Firing

Three Naxals are reported to have been killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur district.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bijapur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Bijapur Encounter (Image: Patrika)

Bijapur Encounter: A major encounter has begun between security forces and Naxalites in the dense forests located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. It is being reported that three Naxalites have been killed in this encounter so far. However, the police have not officially confirmed this.

Intense Firing Continues

According to information received, this encounter is taking place in the forests of Annaram and Marimalla, which falls under the Tarlaguda area of Bijapur district. A joint team of security forces had left for a search operation after receiving information about Naxalite activities. During this, Naxalites who were lying in ambush started firing. In retaliation, the jawans have also held their ground.

It is noteworthy that some weapons and Naxalite materials have been recovered from the encounter site. Firing is ongoing from both sides at the spot. Due to the dense forests and difficult geographical conditions of the area, the jawans are facing difficulties in the operation. Police officials have stated that after the encounter ends, combing and search operations will continue in the area to search for injured or absconding Naxalites. Bijapur and Telangana police are continuously monitoring this campaign.

Government Running Schemes for Naxalites

Bijapur Encounter: It is worth mentioning that the central government claims that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 2026. For this, the state government and the center are jointly running campaigns against Naxalism. In the past year, security forces have dealt a strong blow to the Naxalites. On the other hand, the state government is running the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and Niyad Nella Nar Yojana to bring Naxalites into the mainstream, so that Naxalites, influenced by these policies, surrender and lead a normal life like other people.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Updated on:

05 Nov 2025 06:22 pm

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 06:20 pm

English News / Chhattisgarh / Bijapur / Bijapur Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Region Amidst Intense Firing

Big News

View All

Bijapur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Naxalites kill 3 people (Photo source: Patrika)
Bijapur

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: Over 20 Naxals Killed in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur Naxal Encounter: मुठभेड़ में 20 से ज्यादा नक्सलियों ढेर, कर्रेगुट्टा पहाड़ी पर 15 दिनों से चल रही फायरिंग...
Patrika plus

22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

Naxalites Surrender: 26 लाख के 4 इनामी समेत 22 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर, तेजी से घर लौट रहे माओवादी
newsupdate

Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

CG News: बीजापुर–दंतेवाडा के सरहदी जंगल में फिर हुई मुठभेड़, चार नक्सली ढेर
National News

77 Years After Independence, Chhattisgarh Village Electrified

CG News: आजादी के 77 साल बाद रोशन हुआ छत्तीसगढ़ का यह गांव, ग्रामीण बोले- अब डर नहीं लगता
Patrika plus
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.