Another Encounter in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Forests; Four Naxals Killed

Another encounter is underway between security forces and Naxalites. More than four Naxalites have been killed in the crossfire.

Bijapur•Mar 25, 2025 / 02:42 pm• Patrika Desk

CG News: A gun battle is underway between security forces and Naxalites in the border jungles of Bijapur and Dantewada. More than four Naxalites have reportedly been killed in the crossfire, though official confirmation is pending. Police officers state that this is a large-scale operation and further details will be released soon.

Police were dispatched following intelligence reports about Naxalite’s presence. The number of Naxalites killed may rise, according to reports.