ACB raid at junior assistant’s home: 4 bungalows, ₹75 lakh cash, 1kg gold, assets 938% above known income

ACB raid at junior assistant’s home
ACB Raid: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan has carried out a significant operation against corruption today, sending ripples through government departments. When the ACB raided the premises of Shubhkaran Parihar (Chhipa), a Junior Assistant posted in the Gram Panchayat Udat of Phalodi district, officials were left astonished.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta stated that the bureau received a confidential complaint alleging that Shubhkaran had amassed crores of rupees through illicit means by misusing his position. A discreet verification by the ACB revealed a shocking fact: the accused had acquired assets 938 per cent greater than his legitimate income. Based on this, warrants were obtained from the court, and a search operation was simultaneously launched at 5 locations early this morning.
ACB teams conducted raids at locations in Bikaner city, Gangasahar, Punrasar, and Phalodi. The details of the assets recovered so far read like a movie script:
Various teams, under the supervision of Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of ACB Range Bikaner, launched a coordinated assault. Searches are currently ongoing at locations in Jai Narayan Vyas Colony and Gangasahar in Bikaner. Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of the Bureau, indicated that further significant revelations are expected in the case.
Conclusion:
The immense wealth found in the possession of an employee holding a seemingly modest position has exposed the deep-rooted corruption within the system. The ACB is now investigating the accused's bank lockers and other documents.
