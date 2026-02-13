ACB raid at junior assistant’s home: 4 bungalows, ₹75 lakh cash, 1kg gold, assets 938% above known income

ACB Director General Govind Gupta stated that the bureau received a confidential complaint alleging that Shubhkaran had amassed crores of rupees through illicit means by misusing his position. A discreet verification by the ACB revealed a shocking fact: the accused had acquired assets 938 per cent greater than his legitimate income. Based on this, warrants were obtained from the court, and a search operation was simultaneously launched at 5 locations early this morning.