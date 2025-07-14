14 July 2025,

Monday

CBSE Scholarships: Big News! 12th Pass Students Eligible for Scholarships

CBSE Scholarships: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened applications for its Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) for college and university students for the academic year 2025-26.

Bilaspur

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

CBSE to offer scholarship for Class 12 pass students. (Photo source: Patrika)

CBSE Scholarships: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened applications for its Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSP) for college and university students for the academic year 2025-26. The deadline for submitting online applications, both new and renewals, is 31 October 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must have achieved above 80% in their 12th-grade examinations. Their age should be between 18 and 25 years. Students should not be receiving any other scholarship concurrently. The family income should be less than ₹600,000 per year.

