Bilaspur train accident: Passenger train crashes into goods train from behind, 7 dead, over 25 injured, several trains affected

Bilaspur Train Accident: The incident occurred around 4 PM on Tuesday. The goods train and the MEMU local were coming from Gevra Road to Bilaspur. Near Lal Khadan, about 12 km from Bilaspur Railway Station, both trains ended up on the same track, and the engine of the MEMU local climbed onto the last coach of the goods train. Several coaches were damaged. Following the accident, passengers were heard screaming. The overhead wires and signalling system were damaged in the accident, which may cause delays in restoration. The railway has initiated an investigation into the accident. Train operations on this route have been completely halted. Several trains have been cancelled, and the routes of some have been diverted.