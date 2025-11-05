Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bilaspur train accident: Passenger train crashes into goods train from behind, 7 dead, over 25 injured, several trains affected

Bilaspur train Accident: The Collector has confirmed the deaths of 7 passengers in the accident, but according to eyewitnesses, more than 10 people have died. More than 25 passengers are feared to be injured.

Bilaspur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Bilaspur train accident

Bilaspur Train Accident: A goods train collided with the rear of the Bilaspur MEMU local train near Lal Khadan between Gatoura station and Korba on the Bilaspur-Korba route. The Collector confirmed 7 passenger deaths in the accident, but eyewitnesses claim more than 10 people have died. More than 25 passengers are feared to be injured.

Bilaspur Train Accident: Both trains ended up on the same track

Bilaspur Train Accident: The incident occurred around 4 PM on Tuesday. The goods train and the MEMU local were coming from Gevra Road to Bilaspur. Near Lal Khadan, about 12 km from Bilaspur Railway Station, both trains ended up on the same track, and the engine of the MEMU local climbed onto the last coach of the goods train. Several coaches were damaged. Following the accident, passengers were heard screaming. The overhead wires and signalling system were damaged in the accident, which may cause delays in restoration. The railway has initiated an investigation into the accident. Train operations on this route have been completely halted. Several trains have been cancelled, and the routes of some have been diverted.

Trapped passengers rescued using gas cutters

Railway and district administration rescue teams have extricated several passengers. By 8 PM, the passenger train's coaches were being cut apart with gas cutters. Women and children were trapped inside the coaches, and the death toll in the accident could rise. Collector Sanjay Agarwal confirmed the deaths of more than 5 people, while about a dozen people, including children, are undergoing treatment at railway, SIMS, and Apollo hospitals.

Eyewitnesses report 20 to 25 injured in the accident

Devkumar Dhuri, a passenger from Taktpur, stated that he was travelling by train from Kotmisunar to Bilaspur. Suddenly, there was a loud jolt in the train near Gatoura. Peeking outside, he saw the engine had climbed on top of the goods train's coach. Panicked, we jumped out with our belongings and helped pull out those trapped. 20 to 25 people were injured in the accident.

Body of a child trapped in the cabin recovered

The rescue team recovered the body of a child trapped in the cabin during the accident. Rescue personnel had to work hard to reach the cabin. Several train coaches were completely damaged in the accident. Some children were safely rescued using ladders.

Duronto and Hirakund stopped at Raigarh

For safety reasons, the Duronto Express and Hirakund Express have been stopped at Raigarh Railway Station. Meanwhile, the South Bihar Express and several other trains were halted at Kotarli station. This has caused long waits for passengers. Many passengers are stranded on platforms and in coaches, repeatedly asking for updates on train operations resuming.

Helpline Numbers

  • Bilaspur – 7777857335, 7869953330
  • Champa – 8085956528
  • Raigarh – 9752485600
  • Pendra Road – 8294730162
  • Korba – 7869953330
  • Uslapur – 7777857338

Announcement of ₹10 lakh for deceased, ₹5 lakh for injured

The accident will be investigated at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The railway has announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to seriously injured passengers, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

