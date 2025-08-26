Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh Floods Claim Lives of Three Children, One Missing

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Bilaspur district, where four young children from the same family were swept away in the floods on Monday.

Bilaspur

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

Ahmedabad sabarmati river

CG News: Heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers in Chhattisgarh have caused widespread devastation. A heartbreaking incident occurred in Bilaspur district on Monday, where four young children from the same family were swept away by floodwaters. Three children have died, and the search for the fourth child continues.

Similarly, the strong currents in the Bijapur and Pachpedi areas have also turned deadly. According to reports, devotees had gone to the Marhi Mata Temple in Khongsara area of Bilaspur district. Suddenly, the river flooded.

Four children from the Dhruv family, who had come from Bhatapara in Balodabazar district, were swept away. The deceased children have been identified as Gauri Dhruv (13 years), Muskan Dhruv (13 years), and Nitansh Dhruv (5 years). The fourth child is still missing.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police, villagers, and the SDRF team arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. A similar major flood-related incident occurred in Bijapur district.

According to reports, eleven people, including three villagers from the Narayanpur area and some schoolgirls, were crossing a river in a boat. The boat capsized due to the strong current. Two girls are missing in this incident, while nine people managed to save themselves by swimming. A search operation was immediately launched with the help of villagers and administrative officials, but no trace of the girls has been found yet.

Share the news:

Related Topics

cg news

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 08:58 am

English News / Chhattisgarh / Bilaspur / Chhattisgarh Floods Claim Lives of Three Children, One Missing
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.