Chhattisgarh Floods Claim Lives of Three Children, One Missing

CG News: Heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers in Chhattisgarh have caused widespread devastation. A heartbreaking incident occurred in Bilaspur district on Monday, where four young children from the same family were swept away by floodwaters. Three children have died, and the search for the fourth child continues.
Similarly, the strong currents in the Bijapur and Pachpedi areas have also turned deadly. According to reports, devotees had gone to the Marhi Mata Temple in Khongsara area of Bilaspur district. Suddenly, the river flooded.
Four children from the Dhruv family, who had come from Bhatapara in Balodabazar district, were swept away. The deceased children have been identified as Gauri Dhruv (13 years), Muskan Dhruv (13 years), and Nitansh Dhruv (5 years). The fourth child is still missing.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police, villagers, and the SDRF team arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. A similar major flood-related incident occurred in Bijapur district.
According to reports, eleven people, including three villagers from the Narayanpur area and some schoolgirls, were crossing a river in a boat. The boat capsized due to the strong current. Two girls are missing in this incident, while nine people managed to save themselves by swimming. A search operation was immediately launched with the help of villagers and administrative officials, but no trace of the girls has been found yet.