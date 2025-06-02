scriptNaunihal Scholarship Scheme Applications Open: Last Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Naunihal Scholarship Scheme Applications Open: Last Date Announced

Naunihal Scholarship Scheme: Applications are now open for the Chief Minister Naunihal Scholarship Scheme. The district administration has issued a notification.

BilaspurJun 02, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

CM Naunihal Scholarship Scheme: The Chhattisgarh Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Chhattisgarh Unorganised Workers State Social Security Board operate the Chief Minister Naunihal Scholarship Scheme for the first two children of workers. This scheme provides financial assistance ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 annually for students studying from Class 1 to PhD level.

CM Naunihal Scholarship Scheme: Application Process

Applications can be submitted online by 31 December through the Shramev-Jayate app, the departmental website (shramevjayate.cg.gov.in), Chief Minister Labour Resource Centres operating at the block level, and Choice Centres/Public Service Centres.
The Assistant Labour Commissioner stated that, based on a notification issued by the board on 14 October 2055, students already receiving scholarships from other institutions or departments will also be eligible for this scheme. Previously, such students were not eligible.

Scheme Launched in 2010

According to available information, the Chief Minister Naunihal Yojana under the Building and Construction section of the Labour Department was launched in 2010. To date, 243,254 applications have been received for this section, of which 122,096 are registered workers. From 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2024, a total of 74,442 applications were received under the Chief Minister Naunihal Scholarship Scheme. 15,230 are under process, 48,412 have been resolved, and 8,800 have been rejected.

Benefits

CM Naunihal Scholarship Scheme: Under the Chief Minister Naunihal Scholarship Scheme, students receive ₹1,000 (boys) and ₹1,500 (girls) from Class 1 to 5. From Class 6 to 8, boys receive ₹1,500 and girls ₹2,000. From Class 9 to 12, boys receive ₹2,000 and girls ₹3,000. Similarly, for BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, and diploma courses, boys receive ₹3,000 and girls ₹4,000. For postgraduate courses (MA, MCom), boys receive ₹5,000 and girls ₹6,000, directly transferred to their accounts.

