CM Naunihal Scholarship Scheme: Application Process Applications can be submitted online by 31 December through the Shramev-Jayate app, the departmental website (shramevjayate.cg.gov.in), Chief Minister Labour Resource Centres operating at the block level, and Choice Centres/Public Service Centres.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner stated that, based on a notification issued by the board on 14 October 2055, students already receiving scholarships from other institutions or departments will also be eligible for this scheme. Previously, such students were not eligible.

Scheme Launched in 2010 According to available information, the Chief Minister Naunihal Yojana under the Building and Construction section of the Labour Department was launched in 2010. To date, 243,254 applications have been received for this section, of which 122,096 are registered workers. From 21 December 2019 to 21 December 2024, a total of 74,442 applications were received under the Chief Minister Naunihal Scholarship Scheme. 15,230 are under process, 48,412 have been resolved, and 8,800 have been rejected.