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Bilaspur

CG Ration Card: Verification of 5 Lakh Ration Cards Accelerates in Bilaspur

CG Ration Card Verification: The campaign for renewal and eligibility verification of ration cards has been intensified in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh.

2 min read

Bilaspur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 16, 2026

बिलासपुर में 5 लाख राशन कार्डों की जांच तेज! अमीरों के कार्ड रद्द करने की तैयारी, अब गरीबों के हक पर डाका नहीं...(photo-patrika)

Ration Card Verification in Bilaspur

CG Ration Card Verification: An intensified campaign for the renewal and verification of eligibility for ration cards has been launched in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. The district administration aims to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach only genuinely needy families. In line with this, the process of cancelling ration cards of economically well-off individuals has commenced.

CG Ration Card Verification: Over Five Lakh Ration Cards Under Scrutiny

Currently, over five lakh ration cards are registered in the district. The administration is conducting a campaign to verify the eligibility and renew these cards. So far, physical and technical verification of approximately 1.40 lakh cardholders has been completed. This investigation has revealed several instances where economically affluent families were also availing benefits of government rations.

List of Ineligible Individuals Being Prepared

According to district administration officials, cardholders who do not meet the eligibility criteria are being identified during the verification process. This includes large farmers, income tax payers, and economically prosperous individuals. A list of all such individuals is being compiled, and their ration cards will be cancelled soon.

As the verification campaign has gained momentum, there has been a stir among influential and affluent families who have obtained ration cards in contravention of the rules. The administration states that the investigation is being conducted in a completely transparent manner, and no ineligible person will be allowed to avail government ration benefits.

Eligible Individuals Will Receive Full Benefits

The administration asserts that the primary objective of this campaign is to ensure that poor and needy families receive the full benefits of government schemes. The removal of ineligible individuals will lead to a more streamlined ration distribution system for eligible beneficiaries. Officials indicate that eligibility is being reviewed according to the standards set by the Central and State governments. Following the completion of the verification process, action will be taken to cancel all ration cards found to be ineligible.

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Updated on:

16 Mar 2026 01:35 pm

Published on:

16 Mar 2026 01:33 pm

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