Bollywood

‘120 Bahadur’ Actress Shares Emotional BTS Photos

The actress from the film '120 Bahadur' recently shared some emotional and behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the film's set, which are increasing fans' eagerness to know more about the film…

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

युद्धभूमि पर नहीं, फिर भी हर दिन युद्ध करते '120 बहादुर' की एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया इमोशनल, BTS फोटोज

120 Bahadur (Image: Instagram)

120 Bahadur: Bollywood actress Raashii Khanna is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film '120 Bahadur'. According to reports, Raashii Khanna has moved her fans with a recent post on her social media. The actress has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film '120 Bahadur', which are going viral on social media.

Actress Shares Emotional BTS Photos

In fact, the actress shared several BTS photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "She didn't go to the battlefield, but she lived the war every day. So now meet Sugan Shaitan Singh Bhati. I hold her very close to my heart, and this is for all the women who are dedicated to the country, who live between love and sacrifice, who guard the home after the country's soldiers, and feel both pride and pain in the same breath. #120bahadur." After Raashii Khanna's post, fans immediately started reacting. Not only that, one user commented, "You brought this character to life." Another user wrote, "Lovely photos."

Additionally, the actress spoke about her role during an event, stating, "It's a challenging role." The trailer for the film has already been released. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress was seen talking about her role in the film and said, "I consider myself very lucky to have got the opportunity to be a part of '120 Bahadur'."

Emotional and Challenging Moment

"It is a matter of pride for me to be the wife of an army officer, and it is a challenge in itself. It was not easy for me because the way the scenes were written, I would get very emotional every time. Farhan sir has supported me a lot, for which I want to express my gratitude; I wouldn't have been able to do it without him. Because I feel that an army wife accepts the possibility that her husband might not return. I have given my best in this film, and I hope you all will like it."

Talking about the story of the film “120 Bahadur”, it portrays the bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13th Kumaon Regiment. The film highlights the famous Battle of Rezang La that took place during the 1962 war — one of the most significant battles in Indian military history. The story is quite fascinating. Notably, “120 Bahadur” has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in association with Amit Chandra’s Trigger Happy Studio. The film is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 05:41 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘120 Bahadur’ Actress Shares Emotional BTS Photos

