Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

2025 Bollywood Controversial Film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ Banned in India

Fresh news has emerged regarding 'Aabeer Gulaal', anticipated to be one of 2025's most controversial films. The film will not be released in India. A PIB post has explicitly stated that the film's release in India has been cancelled.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

PIB React Abir Gulaal Movie Banned in india
Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan (Image: X)

The romantic film 'Aabeer Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, has been awaiting release in India for some time. However, this wait will continue. While recent reports were suggesting an imminent release, the government has clarified that the film cannot be released in India at present, as it has not received clearance.

PIB Statement on Aabeer Gulaal

Social media buzzed with rumours of 'Aabeer Gulaal's release in India on 26 September. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) intervened to clarify these rumours, stating that the claims were entirely 'fake'. Their statement read: "Several reports claim that the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Aabeer Gulaal' is releasing in India on 26 September 2025. These claims are completely false, and the film has not been granted any such clearance."

PIB Labels Claims as Fake

It's worth noting that Fawad Khan, a Pakistani actor, features in 'Aabeer Gulaal'. Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the Indian government banned all Pakistani stars, removing their films, series, and plays from YouTube and OTT platforms. This is the reason for the film's inability to release in India, making it one of the most controversial films of 2025.

Controversy Echoes 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

This isn't the first time Fawad Khan has faced such difficulties. In 2016, his film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' faced significant controversy following the Uri attack, which led to a ban on Pakistani artists in India. However, the film was eventually allowed to release.

'Aabeer Gulaal' is a romantic cross-border film starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in lead roles. The film also features prominent actors such as Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, and Lisa Haydon. The PIB statement confirms that fans will have to wait longer to see this film.

Share the news:

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 12:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 2025 Bollywood Controversial Film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ Banned in India
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.