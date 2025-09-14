2025 Bollywood Controversial Film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ Banned in India

Social media buzzed with rumours of 'Aabeer Gulaal's release in India on 26 September. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) intervened to clarify these rumours, stating that the claims were entirely 'fake'. Their statement read: "Several reports claim that the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Aabeer Gulaal' is releasing in India on 26 September 2025. These claims are completely false, and the film has not been granted any such clearance."