2025 Bollywood Controversial Film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ Banned in India

The romantic film 'Aabeer Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, has been awaiting release in India for some time. However, this wait will continue. While recent reports were suggesting an imminent release, the government has clarified that the film cannot be released in India at present, as it has not received clearance.
Social media buzzed with rumours of 'Aabeer Gulaal's release in India on 26 September. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) intervened to clarify these rumours, stating that the claims were entirely 'fake'. Their statement read: "Several reports claim that the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Aabeer Gulaal' is releasing in India on 26 September 2025. These claims are completely false, and the film has not been granted any such clearance."
It's worth noting that Fawad Khan, a Pakistani actor, features in 'Aabeer Gulaal'. Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the Indian government banned all Pakistani stars, removing their films, series, and plays from YouTube and OTT platforms. This is the reason for the film's inability to release in India, making it one of the most controversial films of 2025.
This isn't the first time Fawad Khan has faced such difficulties. In 2016, his film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' faced significant controversy following the Uri attack, which led to a ban on Pakistani artists in India. However, the film was eventually allowed to release.
'Aabeer Gulaal' is a romantic cross-border film starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in lead roles. The film also features prominent actors such as Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, and Lisa Haydon. The PIB statement confirms that fans will have to wait longer to see this film.