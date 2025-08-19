Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

3 Idiots Actor Achyut Potdar Dies at Home

The death of the actor, famed for his role in Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots,' has shocked everyone.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Achyut Potdar Dies
Achyut Potdar (Image: Patrika)

The Bollywood industry is once again in mourning. Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his role as the professor in the film '3 Idiots', has passed away at the age of 91. He had been unwell for some time and suddenly collapsed last night. He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate, and he passed away three days before his birthday.

Actor Achyut Potdar Passes Away

The news of actor Achyut Potdar's death was shared on social media by several Marathi TV channels. Many paid tribute to him by sharing posts. This news has caused a wave of grief in both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Before entering the film industry, Achyut Potdar worked for 25 years in the army and the Indian Oil Company. Although he started his acting career late, he worked extensively with theatre veterans like Pandit Satydev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, and Sulbha Deshpande.

Achyut Potdar's Birthday Was Three Days Away

Actor Achyut Potdar was due to celebrate his birthday on 22 August. He passed away before then. He had been battling age-related health issues. His daughter, Anuradha Parskar, has stated that his last rites will be performed in Thane on Tuesday, 19 August, at 4 pm. Only family members and close friends will attend.

Achyut Potdar's Extensive Film Career

The actor entered the film industry in the 1980s. Alongside films, he also made a name for himself in television. He acted in several superhit films, including '3 Idiots', 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari', 'Dabangg 2', 'R Rajkumar', 'Bhootnath', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Parineeta', 'Daaag: The Fire', and 'Aakrosh'. He also made a significant mark in television serials such as 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', and 'All the Best'.

Share the news:

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 10:22 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 3 Idiots Actor Achyut Potdar Dies at Home
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.