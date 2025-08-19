3 Idiots Actor Achyut Potdar Dies at Home

The Bollywood industry is once again in mourning. Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his role as the professor in the film '3 Idiots', has passed away at the age of 91. He had been unwell for some time and suddenly collapsed last night. He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate, and he passed away three days before his birthday.
The news of actor Achyut Potdar's death was shared on social media by several Marathi TV channels. Many paid tribute to him by sharing posts. This news has caused a wave of grief in both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. Before entering the film industry, Achyut Potdar worked for 25 years in the army and the Indian Oil Company. Although he started his acting career late, he worked extensively with theatre veterans like Pandit Satydev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, and Sulbha Deshpande.
Actor Achyut Potdar was due to celebrate his birthday on 22 August. He passed away before then. He had been battling age-related health issues. His daughter, Anuradha Parskar, has stated that his last rites will be performed in Thane on Tuesday, 19 August, at 4 pm. Only family members and close friends will attend.
The actor entered the film industry in the 1980s. Alongside films, he also made a name for himself in television. He acted in several superhit films, including '3 Idiots', 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari', 'Dabangg 2', 'R Rajkumar', 'Bhootnath', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Parineeta', 'Daaag: The Fire', and 'Aakrosh'. He also made a significant mark in television serials such as 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', and 'All the Best'.