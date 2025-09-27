51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a significant move in the music industry. His new project, 51 Glorious Days, was released with 51 songs in a single day, setting a unique and distinct record in terms of quantity for any Indian artist. This release goes beyond a traditional album, presenting itself as a musical marathon, with each song offering a different mood and style.
The album's concept and sound clearly showcase diversity. It includes collaborations with prominent artists such as AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, and Jyoti Nooran, blending Punjabi beats, hip-hop flavour, classical music, and modern pop. In essence, this album demonstrates that Honey Singh is not just making a comeback but is also striving to advance the music scene.
Alongside this, the first music video from the album, Mafia, was also released on the occasion. Actress Nargis Fakhri's appearance in the video lent it a grand, cinematic look. The visuals and thrilling energy of Mafia gave fans an initial jolt and set the tone for the album.
Singer Honey Singh described this project as the biggest celebration of his life, stating that there are 51 tracks for 51 emotions. T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar also praised this initiative, remarking that releasing so many songs simultaneously shows courage and passion, and it is a historic moment for Indian music. Indeed, 51 Glorious Days is more than just an album; it signifies his return with a powerful statement and his readiness to further influence the Indian pop music landscape.