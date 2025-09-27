Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

51 Glorious Days has created a stir in the music industry since it was released. Details are inside.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

51 Glorious Days: हिट हो या हेट? हनी सिंह की इस नए गाने ने तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड
Honey Singh (Image: Patrika)

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a significant move in the music industry. His new project, 51 Glorious Days, was released with 51 songs in a single day, setting a unique and distinct record in terms of quantity for any Indian artist. This release goes beyond a traditional album, presenting itself as a musical marathon, with each song offering a different mood and style.

Hit or Hate?

The album's concept and sound clearly showcase diversity. It includes collaborations with prominent artists such as AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz, and Jyoti Nooran, blending Punjabi beats, hip-hop flavour, classical music, and modern pop. In essence, this album demonstrates that Honey Singh is not just making a comeback but is also striving to advance the music scene.

Alongside this, the first music video from the album, Mafia, was also released on the occasion. Actress Nargis Fakhri's appearance in the video lent it a grand, cinematic look. The visuals and thrilling energy of Mafia gave fans an initial jolt and set the tone for the album.

Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

Singer Honey Singh described this project as the biggest celebration of his life, stating that there are 51 tracks for 51 emotions. T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar also praised this initiative, remarking that releasing so many songs simultaneously shows courage and passion, and it is a historic moment for Indian music. Indeed, 51 Glorious Days is more than just an album; it signifies his return with a powerful statement and his readiness to further influence the Indian pop music landscape.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 02:43 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.