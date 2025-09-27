51 Glorious Days: Hit or Hate? Honey Singh's New Song Breaks All Records

Singer Honey Singh described this project as the biggest celebration of his life, stating that there are 51 tracks for 51 emotions. T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar also praised this initiative, remarking that releasing so many songs simultaneously shows courage and passion, and it is a historic moment for Indian music. Indeed, 51 Glorious Days is more than just an album; it signifies his return with a powerful statement and his readiness to further influence the Indian pop music landscape.