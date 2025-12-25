Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Positive Buzz on Opening Day, Fans Smitten by Kartik-Ananya’s Chemistry

Critics say that their growth and emotional depth are clearly visible in their performances. It is worth noting that renowned film critic Umair Sandhu has also praised 'Tu Meri Main Tera'. He described it as a 'Classy and Crazy RomCom'. Umair wrote that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have completely stolen the show. The film's music, especially the song 'Hum Dono', is a major highlight. He also praised many terrific moments in the second half and mentioned that the supporting actors have also performed excellently. Umair Sandhu has given the film 4 out of 5 stars.