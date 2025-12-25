25 December 2025,

Thursday

Bollywood

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Positive Buzz on Opening Day, Fans Smitten by Kartik-Ananya’s Chemistry

The film's positive buzz on opening day has touched the hearts of the audience. Especially, the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has completely captivated fans.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review (Image: X)

The romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has been released in theatres today. This film is considered one of the most awaited films of the year. This light-hearted love story had increased the curiosity among fans since the trailer launch, and its first X reviews have also started coming in, which are quite interesting.

Fans are smitten by Kartik-Ananya's chemistry

Viewers and critics who watched the film have described 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' as a sweet and emotional romantic film. Many users have already started commenting on the film. One X user commented, "This is a romantic film that wins the audience's hearts with its honesty, emotional simplicity, and heart-touching style. It is light-hearted, fun, and very romantic."

Another user wrote that the chemistry in the film is amazing, the characters are well-crafted, and the story keeps the audience engaged till the end. The second half of the film is more emotional and deeper, where the drama unfolds naturally and the performances are even more powerful.

An excellent balance of romance and emotion

Not only this, but the acting of the main cast in the film is being highly praised. Kartik Aaryan has embodied the role of 'Ray', in which he has shown an excellent balance of romance and emotion. On the other hand, Ananya Panday has surprised everyone with her acting as 'Rumi'.

Critics say that their growth and emotional depth are clearly visible in their performances. It is worth noting that renowned film critic Umair Sandhu has also praised 'Tu Meri Main Tera'. He described it as a 'Classy and Crazy RomCom'. Umair wrote that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have completely stolen the show. The film's music, especially the song 'Hum Dono', is a major highlight. He also praised many terrific moments in the second half and mentioned that the supporting actors have also performed excellently. Umair Sandhu has given the film 4 out of 5 stars.

Another interesting aspect of the film

Another interesting aspect of this film, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, is that Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have come together once again after the 'Dostana 2' controversy. The budget of the film 'Tu Meri Main Tera' is reported to be around ₹150 crore.

Although the production house has not officially confirmed this. In the film, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of 'Ray' and Ananya Panday plays 'Rumi', whose first meeting takes place in a bookstore, and their story begins from here. The film, shot at several international locations including Croatia, also features veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in main roles.

