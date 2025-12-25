25 December 2025,

Thursday

Bollywood

'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, surpassing 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' in terms of net collection in India. The film has collected ₹607.25 crore in India in 20 days.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

Dhurandhar breaks stree 2 and Chhaava Records

Image: IMDb

The film Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving accolades since its release. The film's story, cast, and characters are being discussed everywhere. If we talk about the box office, the film has also become a 'Dhurandhar' at the box office. It has surpassed many big films released this year in terms of earnings. And Dhurandhar has captured the top position after its 20-day collection.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹17.75 crore on its third Wednesday, bringing its total collection in India over 20 days to ₹607.25 crore. The film has also crossed the ₹900 crore mark worldwide.

On the Domestic Front, 'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava'

It is worth noting that Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy 'Stree 2' and Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Chhaava', both released this year. 'Stree 2' had earned a total of ₹597.99 crore at the box office, while 'Chhaava' had collected a total of ₹601.54 crore.

Will 'Dhurandhar' Surpass 'Jawan'?

The highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office to date is 'Jawan', released in 2023. Directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film had earned a total of ₹640.25 crore. It remains to be seen whether 'Dhurandhar' will become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Given the response 'Dhurandhar' is receiving, it would not be wrong to say that this film starring Ranveer and Akshay will soon surpass 'Jawan's' box office collection and become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

And if we talk about Pan-India films, 'Dhurandhar' will soon have to break the box office collection records of South Indian pan-India films like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'RRR', 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Baahubali 2', and 'Pushpa 2' to move ahead.
























































RankFilm NameRelease YearWorldwide Box Office Collection (Cr)Pan-India Status
1Baahubali 2: The Conclusion2017₹1800+ croreHistorical Record
2RRR2022₹1250+ croreGlobal Pan-India Hit
3KGF Chapter 22022₹1200+ croreMass Pan-India Blockbuster
4Pushpa 2: The Rule2024₹1700+ crore (estimated)All-Time Trendsetter
5Kalki 2898 AD2024₹1000+ crore (estimated)Futuristic Pan-India Hit
6Dhurandhar2025In the Race to Break Records

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

According to the filmmakers, 'Dhurandhar 2' is also scheduled to be released in the coming year, 2026. This film will be released on the occasion of Eid. It is worth noting that 'Dhurandhar 2' will be released simultaneously across India in Hindi, as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date

According to reports, 'Dhurandhar' will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 30, 2026. It remains to be seen what magic 'Dhurandhar' will create on OTT after its success at the box office.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

