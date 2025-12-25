'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

Image: IMDb
The film Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving accolades since its release. The film's story, cast, and characters are being discussed everywhere. If we talk about the box office, the film has also become a 'Dhurandhar' at the box office. It has surpassed many big films released this year in terms of earnings. And Dhurandhar has captured the top position after its 20-day collection.
According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹17.75 crore on its third Wednesday, bringing its total collection in India over 20 days to ₹607.25 crore. The film has also crossed the ₹900 crore mark worldwide.
It is worth noting that Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy 'Stree 2' and Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Chhaava', both released this year. 'Stree 2' had earned a total of ₹597.99 crore at the box office, while 'Chhaava' had collected a total of ₹601.54 crore.
The highest-grossing Hindi film at the box office to date is 'Jawan', released in 2023. Directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film had earned a total of ₹640.25 crore. It remains to be seen whether 'Dhurandhar' will become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Given the response 'Dhurandhar' is receiving, it would not be wrong to say that this film starring Ranveer and Akshay will soon surpass 'Jawan's' box office collection and become the highest-grossing Hindi film.
And if we talk about Pan-India films, 'Dhurandhar' will soon have to break the box office collection records of South Indian pan-India films like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'RRR', 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Baahubali 2', and 'Pushpa 2' to move ahead.
|Rank
|Film Name
|Release Year
|Worldwide Box Office Collection (Cr)
|Pan-India Status
|1
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|₹1800+ crore
|Historical Record
|2
|RRR
|2022
|₹1250+ crore
|Global Pan-India Hit
|3
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|₹1200+ crore
|Mass Pan-India Blockbuster
|4
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|2024
|₹1700+ crore (estimated)
|All-Time Trendsetter
|5
|Kalki 2898 AD
|2024
|₹1000+ crore (estimated)
|Futuristic Pan-India Hit
|6
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|—
|In the Race to Break Records
According to the filmmakers, 'Dhurandhar 2' is also scheduled to be released in the coming year, 2026. This film will be released on the occasion of Eid. It is worth noting that 'Dhurandhar 2' will be released simultaneously across India in Hindi, as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
According to reports, 'Dhurandhar' will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 30, 2026. It remains to be seen what magic 'Dhurandhar' will create on OTT after its success at the box office.
