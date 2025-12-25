'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

The film Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving accolades since its release. The film's story, cast, and characters are being discussed everywhere. If we talk about the box office, the film has also become a 'Dhurandhar' at the box office. It has surpassed many big films released this year in terms of earnings. And Dhurandhar has captured the top position after its 20-day collection.