Sunny Deol takes big decision 30 days after Dharmendra’s passing, fans raise questions about Hema Malini

The film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, revealed that Dharmendra's family – Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and all his children – have not yet seen the film as it has not been released. This screening will be an opportunity for them to watch it together. He stated, "When they see their father on screen for the last time, there will undoubtedly be tears in their eyes. The love Sunny and Bobby have for their father is exemplary. I hope the coming generations also give their parents the same respect and love."