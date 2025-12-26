Sunny Deol takes big decision 30 days after Dharmendra’s passing, fans raise questions about Hema Malini

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra
Sunny Deol's Big Step After Dharmendra's Death: The year 2025 has delivered a significant shock to Indian cinema fans as it draws to a close. On November 24th, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, plunging the entire film industry into mourning. Tributes poured in for the beloved actor, with his children, including Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, visibly affected by their profound grief.
During his illness, Dharmendra was in the midst of shooting his film 'Ikkis', unaware that it would be his final project. The movie was initially slated for release on December 25th, Christmas, but its release date has been rescheduled to January 1st, 2026. In a unique gesture to remember and honour his father's last film, Sunny Deol has planned a special event.
This will mark the first time since Dharmendra's passing that Sunny and Bobby will come together before the media to share cherished memories of their father with his fans. This occasion is expected to be deeply emotional for the entire industry.
The film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, revealed that Dharmendra's family – Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and all his children – have not yet seen the film as it has not been released. This screening will be an opportunity for them to watch it together. He stated, "When they see their father on screen for the last time, there will undoubtedly be tears in their eyes. The love Sunny and Bobby have for their father is exemplary. I hope the coming generations also give their parents the same respect and love."
In light of this, a question is now surfacing on social media: Will Sunny Deol invite Hema Malini and her two daughters to this special screening? This question arises because Sunny Deol had kept Hema Malini and her entire family away from Dharmendra's prayer meet and the immersion of his ashes. This has led to speculation about their attendance at the upcoming screening.
