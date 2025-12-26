26 December 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Sunny Deol takes big decision 30 days after Dharmendra’s passing, fans raise questions about Hema Malini

Sunny Deol has taken a major decision that may please Dharmendra’s fans. However, it has also prompted some people to raise questions about Hema Malini and Esha Deol.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Sunny deol big decision after 30 days of dharmendra death he Host special Screening film ikkis

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra

Sunny Deol's Big Step After Dharmendra's Death: The year 2025 has delivered a significant shock to Indian cinema fans as it draws to a close. On November 24th, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, plunging the entire film industry into mourning. Tributes poured in for the beloved actor, with his children, including Sunny Deol and Esha Deol, visibly affected by their profound grief.

Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Host Screening Of Dharmendra Last Film Ikkis

During his illness, Dharmendra was in the midst of shooting his film 'Ikkis', unaware that it would be his final project. The movie was initially slated for release on December 25th, Christmas, but its release date has been rescheduled to January 1st, 2026. In a unique gesture to remember and honour his father's last film, Sunny Deol has planned a special event.

This will mark the first time since Dharmendra's passing that Sunny and Bobby will come together before the media to share cherished memories of their father with his fans. This occasion is expected to be deeply emotional for the entire industry.

Producer of 'Ikkis' Shares Important Information (Dharmendra Last Film Ikkis)

The film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, revealed that Dharmendra's family – Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and all his children – have not yet seen the film as it has not been released. This screening will be an opportunity for them to watch it together. He stated, "When they see their father on screen for the last time, there will undoubtedly be tears in their eyes. The love Sunny and Bobby have for their father is exemplary. I hope the coming generations also give their parents the same respect and love."

Questions Arise on Social Media Regarding Hema Malini

In light of this, a question is now surfacing on social media: Will Sunny Deol invite Hema Malini and her two daughters to this special screening? This question arises because Sunny Deol had kept Hema Malini and her entire family away from Dharmendra's prayer meet and the immersion of his ashes. This has led to speculation about their attendance at the upcoming screening.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Dharmendra deol

Dharmendra Latest News

Hema Malini

Sunny deol

Published on:

26 Dec 2025 12:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol takes big decision 30 days after Dharmendra’s passing, fans raise questions about Hema Malini

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

'Dhurandhar' Overtakes 'Stree 2' and 'Chhaava' to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

Dhurandhar breaks stree 2 and Chhaava Records
Bollywood

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Positive Buzz on Opening Day, Fans Smitten by Kartik-Ananya’s Chemistry

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review
Bollywood

‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Faces Major Setback Ahead of Release

रिलीज से पहले ही 'धुरंधर' के चलते 'तू मेरी मैं तेरा मैं तेरा तू मेरी' को तगड़ा नुकसान
Bollywood

Akshaye Khanna's Demands Lead to Exit from Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3'

Akshaye Khanna opts out of Ajay Devgn Drishyam 3 after success of dhurandhar he demand higher fee
Bollywood

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's film's release date announced, trailer drops

Drishyam 3 Release Date Announced Ayay devgn Vijay Salgaonkar floor big screens on gandhi jayanti October 2 2026
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.