89-Year-Old Dharmendra's Energetic Dance with Grandson Goes Viral

Dharmendra Viral Dance Video: Bollywood's legendary actor Dharmendra has always been known for his simplicity and endearing style. Even at the age of 89, his energy and zest for life are captivating. A video of Dharmendra dancing playfully with his grandson has recently gone viral on social media.
This old video is from Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations. Everyone appeared to be immersed in the festivities, but the highlight was Dharmendra. The reason? A grandfather-grandson dance-off! Both were seen grooving to the hit song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.
Everyone was amazed by the energy of the 89-year-old Dharmendra in the video. Fans are saying that age may increase, but Dharmendra's enthusiasm and style never get old.
People watching the video are saying that no matter how old you get, a true hero is someone who knows how to live life with passion.
Fans, upon seeing this video of Dharmendra, commented calling him 'Young at Heart' and 'Real Legend'. Many wrote that this is why Dharmendra remains everyone's favourite even today.
Another user wrote, “There couldn't be a better human being or a better family than this. Dharam Ji, Sunny Bhai, Bobby Bhai and Karan are all very kind, talented and wonderful people. Congratulations to Karan. It's great to see grandpa dancing with his grandson at his pre-wedding party!”