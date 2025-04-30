Aamir Khan Steps Back, Akshay Kumar Steps Up After Pahalgam Attack: Surprise with ‘Raid 2’

The team stated that releasing the trailer at this time would be inappropriate given the national mourning. The new release date will be announced once the situation normalises. The Story of Sitare Zameen Par The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles and is directed by R.S. Prasanna.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Raid 2 Movie Sitare Zameen Par tells the story of a person who, through interactions with special children, introspects and understands his weaknesses. Aamir Khan has stated that this film, like Taare Zameen Par, will touch the hearts of the audience. Sitare Zameen Par tells the story of a person who, through interactions with special children, introspects and understands his weaknesses. Aamir Khan has stated that this film, like Taare Zameen Par, will touch the hearts of the audience.

Its trailer was to be released in cinemas on May 1st alongside Ajay Devgn’s sequel to his superhit film Raid, titled Raid 2. In Raid 2, Ajay will once again be seen as the honest officer, Amaay Patnaik. There are high expectations for the film as it marks the return of a popular franchise.

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 Promo with Raid 2 Following Aamir Khan’s postponement, a promo or song from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Housefull 5, has been added to the theatrical release alongside Raid 2. Reports suggest this promo will be approximately 3 minutes long and will offer a comedic treat to the viewers.