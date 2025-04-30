scriptAamir Khan Steps Back, Akshay Kumar Steps Up After Pahalgam Attack: Surprise with ‘Raid 2’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Aamir Khan Steps Back, Akshay Kumar Steps Up After Pahalgam Attack: Surprise with ‘Raid 2’

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar: Aamir Khan has made a big decision following the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, a major update has also emerged regarding Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Housefull 5’.

MumbaiApr 30, 2025 / 11:28 am

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar: The trailer for Aamir Khan’s film, Sitare Zameen Par, a sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, was scheduled to be released this week. However, in light of the tragic incident in Pahalgam, the makers have decided to postpone it.
The team stated that releasing the trailer at this time would be inappropriate given the national mourning. The new release date will be announced once the situation normalises.

The Story of Sitare Zameen Par

The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles and is directed by R.S. Prasanna.

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

raid-2
Raid 2 Movie
Sitare Zameen Par tells the story of a person who, through interactions with special children, introspects and understands his weaknesses. Aamir Khan has stated that this film, like Taare Zameen Par, will touch the hearts of the audience.
Its trailer was to be released in cinemas on May 1st alongside Ajay Devgn’s sequel to his superhit film Raid, titled Raid 2. In Raid 2, Ajay will once again be seen as the honest officer, Amaay Patnaik. There are high expectations for the film as it marks the return of a popular franchise.

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 Promo with Raid 2

Following Aamir Khan’s postponement, a promo or song from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Housefull 5, has been added to the theatrical release alongside Raid 2. Reports suggest this promo will be approximately 3 minutes long and will offer a comedic treat to the viewers.

Housefull 5 Release Date

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The release date for Housefull 5 is set for June 6th.

A Trio of Superstars on the Big Screen

It has become a trend for big stars to release their film’s teasers/trailers alongside other films, benefiting both releases. Had the trailer for Sitare Zameen Par been released with Raid 2 and the Housefull 5 promo, it would have been a major surprise for audiences, featuring three superstars – Aamir, Ajay, and Akshay.

