Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan’s Role in Sitaare Zameen Par Aamir revealed that he plays the role of Gulshan, a basketball coach with a unique personality. He said, “In Taare Zameen Par, my character Nikumbh was a very sensitive person. In this film, my character’s name is Gulshan, but his personality is completely opposite to Nikumbh’s. Gulshan is very blunt, politically incorrect, and speaks his mind. He even argues with his wife, mother, and senior coach.”

Exclusive interview with #AamirKhan @aamirkhan_CHN. Khan says, "If #TaareZameenPar (2007) is a flim that makes you cry, #SitaareZameenPar is film that we will make you laugh!" pic.twitter.com/KWgfxLpHpI — Yanyan (@iamhyy) April 20, 2025 He further added, "The film's story is about how he changes. How 10 people, some with Down syndrome, autism, and other disabilities, teach him what it means to be a good person. It's originally a Spanish film, and we've made an Indian version of it."

What kind of movie is Sitaare Zameen Par? Aamir Khan mentioned that while Taare Zameen Par moved audiences to tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will be a light-hearted comedy. The film will be based on love, friendship, and the lives of specially-abled people, but in a fun and entertaining way.