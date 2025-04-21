scriptAamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' | Latest News | Patrika News
Aamir Khan's Rugged Avatar in Upcoming Film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Aamir Khan recently discussed his upcoming film, *Sitaare Zameen Par*. He revealed details about his role in the movie.

Apr 21, 2025 / 01:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan’s New Film Sitaare Zameen Par: Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is returning to the big screen with his new film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

Aamir Khan himself has shared some interesting details about the film, further exciting his fans.

Aamir Khan’s Role in Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir revealed that he plays the role of Gulshan, a basketball coach with a unique personality. He said, “In Taare Zameen Par, my character Nikumbh was a very sensitive person. In this film, my character’s name is Gulshan, but his personality is completely opposite to Nikumbh’s. Gulshan is very blunt, politically incorrect, and speaks his mind. He even argues with his wife, mother, and senior coach.”
He further added, “The film’s story is about how he changes. How 10 people, some with Down syndrome, autism, and other disabilities, teach him what it means to be a good person. It’s originally a Spanish film, and we’ve made an Indian version of it.”

What kind of movie is Sitaare Zameen Par?

Aamir Khan mentioned that while Taare Zameen Par moved audiences to tears, Sitaare Zameen Par will be a light-hearted comedy. The film will be based on love, friendship, and the lives of specially-abled people, but in a fun and entertaining way.

Genelia D’Souza in a pivotal role

Actress Genelia D’Souza will also be seen in a lead role alongside Aamir Khan. Audiences are eagerly anticipating seeing this pair on screen.

When will Sitaare Zameen Par be released?

According to media reports, the film will be released in cinemas on 20 June 2025. The trailer will be released on 1 May 2025, along with Ajay Devgn’s film, ‘Raid 2’.

