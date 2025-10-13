Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional, Makes Big Statement About Wife Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan's 25-year career has fulfilled a dream that perhaps every actor has. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the first time. In this regard, he appeared quite emotional. Besides his family, he also made a statement about his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan wins Best Actor Filmfare Awards

Abhishek Bachchan (Image: Patrika)

Abhishek Bachchan On Aishwarya Rai: The relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai often remains in the headlines. Sometimes they approach the court for their privacy, and sometimes news of their divorce keeps surfacing on social media. Amidst this, Abhishek Bachchan did something that surprised everyone. When Abhishek Bachchan received an award, he emotionally spoke his heart out on stage for his daughter and wife. He also thanked his wife for the award he received.

Abhishek Bachchan Gives Speech

For the first time in his 25-year career, Abhishek Bachchan received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film 'I Want To Talk'. As soon as he held the trophy and started speaking on stage, his eyes welled up, and he became emotional. Expressing his joy at winning, Abhishek said that this was the most emotional moment of his career. Speaking with teary eyes, he said, "This year marks 25 years of my work in the industry. I don't remember how many times I have practiced this award speech."

Abhishek Bachchan further added, "Winning this was my dream, and today I feel very grateful. Receiving the award in front of my family makes it even more special." His emotional speech moved all his fans.

Abhishek Expresses His Feelings for Aishwarya and Aaradhya

During his speech, Abhishek specifically thanked his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He emotionally said, "I want to say to Aishwarya and Aaradhya – thank you for allowing me to go out and pursue my dreams. I hope that after winning this award, they can understand the sacrifices that have led me to stand here today."

Dedicated to Father and Daughter

Finally, Abhishek Bachchan dedicated this award to two very special people in his life. He said, "I want to dedicate this award to two special people. This film is about a father and daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father (Amitabh Bachchan), and my other hero, my daughter (Aaradhya Bachchan). Thank you so much, I can't express what this means to me."

Abhishek Bachchan Receives Best Actor Award

It is worth noting that Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a father dealing with an illness in the film 'I Want To Talk', who tries to mend his relationship with his daughter. The film is inspired by a true story and is his first film with Shoojit Sircar, for which he received this award.

