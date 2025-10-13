Abhishek Bachchan Gets Emotional, Makes Big Statement About Wife Aishwarya Rai

For the first time in his 25-year career, Abhishek Bachchan received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film 'I Want To Talk'. As soon as he held the trophy and started speaking on stage, his eyes welled up, and he became emotional. Expressing his joy at winning, Abhishek said that this was the most emotional moment of his career. Speaking with teary eyes, he said, "This year marks 25 years of my work in the industry. I don't remember how many times I have practiced this award speech."