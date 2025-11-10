Abhishek Bachchan Mourns the Loss of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant, Pens an Emotional Tribute to ‘Dada’

The actor wrote in his post, "Saddened Dada and I worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my makeup since my first film. He was not just a part of my team, but he was a part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's makeup man for almost 50 years.

He had been unwell for the past few years, so he couldn't always be with me on set. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day that he wouldn't check on me. He would ensure his assistant took care of my makeup. He was a very loving, gentle, and friendly person. There was always a smile on his face, a warmth in his demeanour. We lost him last night. He was the first person whose feet I would touch and seek his blessings before the first shot of any new film. From now on, I will have to look up at the sky and know that you will be looking down and blessing me. Dada, thank you for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent, and your smile."