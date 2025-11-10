Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan Mourns the Loss of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant, Pens an Emotional Tribute to ‘Dada’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's heartfelt note has come to light. He expressed his sorrow on Instagram through a post. Read the full story.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan Latest Post

Abhishek Bachchan and Artist Ashok Sawant (Image: Patrika)

Abhishek Bachchan's Emotional Note: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is saddened. His close associate and long-time makeup artist, Ashok Sawant, recently passed away. Abhishek Bachchan considered Ashok Sawant not just a team member but a part of his family. In a note shared on social media on Monday, the actor expressed his grief in emotional words, remembering 'Dada'.

Actor Expresses Pain in Post

The actor wrote in his post, "Saddened Dada and I worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my makeup since my first film. He was not just a part of my team, but he was a part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father's makeup man for almost 50 years.
He had been unwell for the past few years, so he couldn't always be with me on set. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn't a single day that he wouldn't check on me. He would ensure his assistant took care of my makeup. He was a very loving, gentle, and friendly person. There was always a smile on his face, a warmth in his demeanour. We lost him last night. He was the first person whose feet I would touch and seek his blessings before the first shot of any new film. From now on, I will have to look up at the sky and know that you will be looking down and blessing me. Dada, thank you for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent, and your smile."

Abhishek Bachchan further wrote, "It is heartbreaking to even think about going to work and knowing that you won't be with me. I pray that you rest in peace."

People Comment on Actor's Post

After the actor shared the post, friends and fellow artists from the industry immediately reacted and expressed their condolences in the comment section. Actress Jackie Shroff commented, "Om Shanti, he was a very gentlemanly person." Choreographers Bosco and Remo D'Souza also responded in the comment section.

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 04:25 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan Mourns the Loss of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant, Pens an Emotional Tribute to 'Dada'

