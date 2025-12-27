Action Overpowers Romance as 'Dhurandhar' Outshines Ananya-Kartik's Film at Box Office

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Image: X)
The romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, released in theatres on Christmas, but the festive magic seemed to fade for this Dharma Productions film. The movie only managed to earn ₹7.25 crore on its opening day and did not see a significant boost over the weekend, collecting only ₹5 crore on the second day. Thus, the film's total collection for just two days reached ₹12.75 crore.
This is Kartik Aaryan's first film with Karan Johar's production house after the 'Dostana 2' controversy. It is also considered Kartik's only theatrical release in 2025. Ananya Panday was last seen on the big screen earlier this year with 'Kesari Chapter 2', and this is now Ananya Panday's second major film of the year.
These initial figures are considered a bit worrying for Kartik Aaryan. Previously, looking at the box office performance of his recent films, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', after a clash with Rohit Shetty's big film 'Singham Again', had a strong opening of ₹35.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Shehzada', earned only ₹6 crore on its first day and managed a total business of ₹32 crore during its entire run. Following this, Kartik's biggest hit to date was 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which collected ₹8.25 crore on its opening day and a total of ₹77 crore during its theatrical run. In comparison, the performance of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' appears to be significantly below expectations.
While 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is progressing at a slow pace, on the other hand, Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, has made history at the box office. Released on December 5th, this film crossed the significant milestone of ₹1000 crore worldwide as it entered its fourth week. 'Dhurandhar' has performed exceptionally well since its release, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Amidst this tough competition, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is facing considerable challenges in establishing its presence.
