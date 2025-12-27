Mika Singh arrives at Salman Khan’s birthday bash on a scooter after his car breaks down

Salman Khan Birthday (Image: Patrika)
Today, December 27, Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday. A galaxy of stars descended upon Bhaijaan's farmhouse late at night. Family members and friends were in attendance. Salman also cut a cake with the paparazzi during this time. Videos of Bollywood stars arriving and joining this grand celebration have been continuously surfacing, but everyone was shocked when Mika Singh arrived on a scooter.
Mika Singh and Salman Khan share a deep bond of friendship and brotherhood, with Salman considering Mika his younger brother, and Mika also affectionately calls Salman 'Bhaijaan'. In such a scenario, how could the younger brother not attend the elder brother's birthday?
A video of Mika Singh is rapidly going viral. In it, Mika is seen arriving at the farmhouse on a scooter. When asked why he came on a scooter, he explained that his car got stuck while he was on his way. In such a situation, he didn't know what else to do and ended up asking for a lift to attend his brother's birthday.
At a late-night party held at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, several members of his family were seen, including his father Salim Khan and his nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan Khan. The grand celebration was also attended by prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, and the sports world, such as Sanjay Dutt, Rajat Sharma, MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon, Genelia D’Souza, Praful Patel, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anup Soni, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Pragya Jaiswal, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Zaheer Iqbal, among many others.
Big NewsView All
Bollywood
Entertainment
Trending