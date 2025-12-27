Salman Khan's Birthday Surprise: 'Battle of Galwan' Teaser Release Creates Stir

As soon as the teaser of the film Battle of Galwan was released, hashtags like #BattleOfGalwan and #SalmanKhanBirthday started trending on social media. Fans are not only congratulating Salman Khan on his special day but are also extending their best wishes for the film. Many users have described it as one of the most distinct and serious films of Salman Khan’s career. The makers claim that the film is being mounted on a grand scale, featuring real locations, high-level action sequences, and powerful VFX.