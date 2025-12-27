27 December 2025,

Saturday

Bollywood

Salman Khan's Birthday Surprise: 'Battle of Galwan' Teaser Release Creates Stir

On his birthday, Salman Khan presented his fans with a special surprise. The teaser of his film 'Battle of Galwan' has been released, which has created a stir on social media.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Battle of Galwan Teaser Out

Battle of Galwan Teaser Out (Source: X)

Today, December 27, Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday. Late at night, his farmhouse was a star-studded affair, with family and friends in attendance. Videos of Bollywood stars arriving and joining this grand celebration are continuously emerging. Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' has been released today, on his birthday.

Teaser created a huge buzz

In the film’s teaser, Salman Khan’s look appears stronger and more powerful than ever. His intense presence in an army uniform clearly indicates that the film will tell a hard-hitting story of patriotism, passion, and supreme sacrifice. The teaser opens with deep background music and hard-hitting dialogues that are sure to strike a chord with fans. Even in just a few seconds, this power-packed teaser has further raised fans’ expectations for the film.

What is Movie Story?

Talking about the film’s story, Battle of Galwan is based on the historic clash that took place in the Galwan Valley between India and China. This incident is regarded as a powerful example of the indomitable courage and bravery of the Indian Army, where the soldiers faced every challenge with unwavering determination. Along with high-octane action, the film will also showcase strong emotions and intense patriotism.

As soon as the teaser of the film Battle of Galwan was released, hashtags like #BattleOfGalwan and #SalmanKhanBirthday started trending on social media. Fans are not only congratulating Salman Khan on his special day but are also extending their best wishes for the film. Many users have described it as one of the most distinct and serious films of Salman Khan’s career. The makers claim that the film is being mounted on a grand scale, featuring real locations, high-level action sequences, and powerful VFX.

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 04:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's Birthday Surprise: 'Battle of Galwan' Teaser Release Creates Stir

