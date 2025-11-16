Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood’s Fan Waits Five Years With His Photo, Emotional Video Surfaces

A fan, with the actor's photo in hand and hope in their heart, has been waiting for 5 years for a glimpse of the star. Watch the emotional video of this devoted fan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Sonu Sood Fan Video Post (1)

Sonu Sood Fan Video (Image: Patrika)

Sonu Sood Fan Video Post: A fan has been waiting for the past 5 years to catch a glimpse of actor and social worker Sonu Sood. The fan can be seen on the roadside in a video, holding a photo of the star. Sonu Sood himself shared the video, let's find out now - will the actor fulfil this die-hard fan's wish.

What is the fan saying in the video?

In the video, the fan's eyes show true affection and their voice clearly calls out with longing. They say, "I am a big fan of Sonu sir. I have come all the way from Vijayawada specifically to make his portrait. I have been trying for five years, but so far, I have only received disappointment. Sonu sir is truly an Indian hero. No other Bollywood star does as much for the poor as he does."

Moved by this emotional video, Sonu Sood himself did not hold back. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he wrote a heartwarming message for the fan: "See you soon, brother." This means the fan's five-year-old dream is about to come true.

Actor helps in times of distress

Ever since the difficult days of COVID, Sonu Sood seemed to have decided to become a beacon of hope for people. In 2020, when fear and chaos gripped the nation, Sonu arranged for oxygen cylinders to reach the needy, delivered medicines door-to-door, and organised bus services to help those stranded during the lockdown.

Recently, after the devastating floods in Punjab, where many families were left homeless, Sonu Sood himself stepped in to help rebuild their damaged homes. He also shared several videos on social media.

Interestingly, this spirit of humanity is not limited to Sonu alone; his son, Ayan Sood, has also embarked on the same path. At just 14 years old, Ayan is active in social work. On November 14, he received the PETA 'Compassionate Youth Award'. The reason for this is his incredible love for animals. He feeds community animals, adopts stray dogs, and takes complete care of them. This means it's not just a film family, but a team of real-life heroes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sonu Sood

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 04:50 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor Sonu Sood’s Fan Waits Five Years With His Photo, Emotional Video Surfaces

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Big B Pens Emotional Tribute After Kamini Kaushal’s Demise

Amitabh Bachchan emotional
Bollywood

Superstar Actress Outshines Madhuri and Sridevi, Suddenly Disappears from Bollywood

ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में देने वाली इस सुपरस्टार ने माधुरी-श्रीदेवी को भी छोड़ा पीछे, अचानक बॉलीवुड से हुई गुमनाम
Bollywood

Dharmendra's Unreleased Film: Poster Surfaces After 39 Years, Actor Seen Shirtless

Dharmendra film sher not released on theatre
Bollywood

Fans' Shameful Act with Singer Akon! Trousers Pulled Down During Live Show, Video Sparks Outrage

Akon Fans pulled his pants in live show
Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra Reveals Decision to Remove Heavy Breast Implants Due to Health Issues

शर्लिन चोपड़ा
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.