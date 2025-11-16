Actor Sonu Sood’s Fan Waits Five Years With His Photo, Emotional Video Surfaces

Sonu Sood Fan Video (Image: Patrika)
Sonu Sood Fan Video Post: A fan has been waiting for the past 5 years to catch a glimpse of actor and social worker Sonu Sood. The fan can be seen on the roadside in a video, holding a photo of the star. Sonu Sood himself shared the video, let's find out now - will the actor fulfil this die-hard fan's wish.
In the video, the fan's eyes show true affection and their voice clearly calls out with longing. They say, "I am a big fan of Sonu sir. I have come all the way from Vijayawada specifically to make his portrait. I have been trying for five years, but so far, I have only received disappointment. Sonu sir is truly an Indian hero. No other Bollywood star does as much for the poor as he does."
Moved by this emotional video, Sonu Sood himself did not hold back. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he wrote a heartwarming message for the fan: "See you soon, brother." This means the fan's five-year-old dream is about to come true.
Ever since the difficult days of COVID, Sonu Sood seemed to have decided to become a beacon of hope for people. In 2020, when fear and chaos gripped the nation, Sonu arranged for oxygen cylinders to reach the needy, delivered medicines door-to-door, and organised bus services to help those stranded during the lockdown.
Recently, after the devastating floods in Punjab, where many families were left homeless, Sonu Sood himself stepped in to help rebuild their damaged homes. He also shared several videos on social media.
Interestingly, this spirit of humanity is not limited to Sonu alone; his son, Ayan Sood, has also embarked on the same path. At just 14 years old, Ayan is active in social work. On November 14, he received the PETA 'Compassionate Youth Award'. The reason for this is his incredible love for animals. He feeds community animals, adopts stray dogs, and takes complete care of them. This means it's not just a film family, but a team of real-life heroes.
