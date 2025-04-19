Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions. A new actor has joined the cast – an actor who will be seen on the big screen with King Khan after 20 years.

This Actor’s Entry in King According to a Peeping Moon report, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi will also be seen in a significant role in the film. ‘King’ will reunite Shah Rukh and Arshad on screen after almost 20 years. The duo was last seen together in the 2005 film ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’.

Arshad Warsi’s Character Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Arshad Warsi According to reports, details about Arshad Warsi’s character are being kept under wraps. However, his casting has further increased anticipation for the film. Given Arshad’s versatility as an actor, his role is sure to be powerful. According to reports, details about Arshad Warsi’s character are being kept under wraps. However, his casting has further increased anticipation for the film. Given Arshad’s versatility as an actor, his role is sure to be powerful.

King Film’s Star Cast ‘King’ will be an action-drama film featuring Shah Rukh alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Deepika Padukone will also appear in a special cameo as Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh’s former girlfriend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Powerful Role In this film, Shah Rukh is playing the role of a seasoned assassin who embarks on a path of revenge after a tragedy. The story is already being compared to the Bollywood film ‘Bichhoo’ and the Hollywood film ‘Léon: The Professional’.

Filming for ‘King’ will commence in Mumbai on 18 May 2025, and the film is planned for release in cinemas towards the end of 2026. Currently, Arshad Warsi is busy shooting for ‘Dhamaal 4’. He will also be seen in films like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Jeevan Bhima Yojana’, ‘Pritam Pedro’, and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.