Bollywood

Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, ‘King’, has a new addition to its cast. The actor who has been cast will share the screen with SRK after 20 years. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is also part of the film.

Apr 19, 2025 / 12:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Shahrukh Khan Movie King

शाहरुख खान की किंग में इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस की हुई एंट्री

Shah Rukh Khan’s King Movie: Fans are excited about Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ (King) Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’. Filming for the movie will begin in May 2025, and it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.
The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Productions. A new actor has joined the cast – an actor who will be seen on the big screen with King Khan after 20 years.

This Actor’s Entry in King

According to a Peeping Moon report, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi will also be seen in a significant role in the film. ‘King’ will reunite Shah Rukh and Arshad on screen after almost 20 years. The duo was last seen together in the 2005 film ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’.

Arshad Warsi’s Character

Shahrukh Khan King Movie
Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Arshad Warsi
According to reports, details about Arshad Warsi’s character are being kept under wraps. However, his casting has further increased anticipation for the film. Given Arshad’s versatility as an actor, his role is sure to be powerful.

King Film’s Star Cast

‘King’ will be an action-drama film featuring Shah Rukh alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. Deepika Padukone will also appear in a special cameo as Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh’s former girlfriend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Powerful Role

In this film, Shah Rukh is playing the role of a seasoned assassin who embarks on a path of revenge after a tragedy. The story is already being compared to the Bollywood film ‘Bichhoo’ and the Hollywood film ‘Léon: The Professional’.
Filming for ‘King’ will commence in Mumbai on 18 May 2025, and the film is planned for release in cinemas towards the end of 2026.

Currently, Arshad Warsi is busy shooting for ‘Dhamaal 4’. He will also be seen in films like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Jeevan Bhima Yojana’, ‘Pritam Pedro’, and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actor to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after 20 years in 'King'

