Actress Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle: Following Deepika and Hina, Another Star Shares Her Story

Tannishtha Chatterjee Cancer: Several stars in the Bollywood and television industry have battled serious illnesses like cancer. Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee has now joined this list. She shared an emotional post on social media, revealing her struggle with stage 4 oligo-metastatic cancer. She also shared photos, which evoked strong emotional responses from users. The pictures show the actress with hair loss, yet smiling. Tannishtha mentioned that her family and friends are her greatest strength during this difficult time.