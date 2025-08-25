Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Actress Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle: Following Deepika and Hina, Another Star Shares Her Story

Tannishtha Chatterjee shared a post on her Instagram expressing her pain. She wrote, “The last eight months have been incredibly difficult for me. I recently lost my father to cancer, and now I have been diagnosed with the disease myself.”

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Tannishtha Chatterjee Cancer: Several stars in the Bollywood and television industry have battled serious illnesses like cancer. Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee has now joined this list. She shared an emotional post on social media, revealing her struggle with stage 4 oligo-metastatic cancer. She also shared photos, which evoked strong emotional responses from users. The pictures show the actress with hair loss, yet smiling. Tannishtha mentioned that her family and friends are her greatest strength during this difficult time.

Battling Cancer for 8 Months

Tannishtha Chatterjee shared a post on her Instagram expressing her pain. She wrote, “The last eight months have been incredibly difficult for me. I recently lost my father to cancer, and now I have been diagnosed with the disease myself.”

Tannishtha further stated that her post is not about pain or sorrow, but a story of love and strength. She added, “Nothing could be worse. A 70-year-old mother and a 9-year-old daughter, both completely dependent on me.”

Support from Friends and Family

While battling cancer, Tannishtha further shared, “In my most difficult moments, I have received immense love from my friends and family. Their unwavering support has brought genuine smiles to my face even on the toughest days. In today's mechanical world, the true compassion and humanity of these people are saving me.”

Tannishtha Thanks Close Friends

Tannishtha also mentioned some special friends in her Instagram post. This includes artists like Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta, Richa Chadha, Saahana Goswami, Ali Fazal, and Sunita Rajwar. She especially thanked her female friends for their exceptional support. People are now reacting to Tannishtha's post, offering prayers for her speedy recovery and praising her courageous story.

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actress Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle: Following Deepika and Hina, Another Star Shares Her Story
