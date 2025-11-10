Actress Renuka Shahane Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Aishwarya Rai, Wins Hearts with Her Powerful Response

Renuka Shahane raised a serious societal issue regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She criticised the body shaming Aishwarya faced on the Cannes Red Carpet after becoming a mother. Renuka questioned whether we cannot celebrate Aishwarya's years of consistent success. She said, "Can't we celebrate her years of consistent achievements? A big company can drop you in a minute. And she has been the brand ambassador for that company for years, representing us every year. And we think, 'Oh, she didn't wear that well.' Oh no, please don't do that. If you have nothing good to say, keep your mouth shut."