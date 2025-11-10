Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Actress Renuka Shahane Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Aishwarya Rai, Wins Hearts with Her Powerful Response

Whenever Aishwarya Rai's name comes up, beauty and her eyes are what come to mind, but some time ago Aishwarya Rai was also body-shamed. People made a lot of fun of her. Now, in such a situation, the famous actress has strongly reprimanded people and supported Aishwarya.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

Renuka Shahane angry on Aishwarya Rai Body Shaming

Aishwarya Rai and Renuka Shahane (Image: Patrika)

Renuka Shahane On Aishwarya Rai Body Shaming: Renuka Shahane, a well-known Bollywood actress, is currently in the spotlight more for her personal life and candid statements than her films. Recently, Renuka gave a strong response to those who mocked Aishwarya, which has delighted the actress's fans. Let's find out when and why Aishwarya was body-shamed and what Renuka Shahane has said now...

Renuka Shahane Speaks on Aishwarya Rai's Body Shaming

Renuka Shahane gave an interview to 'Zoom' in which she spoke openly about many aspects of her personal life and work. However, the main focus of this conversation was her deep thoughts on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which are now being discussed everywhere. As soon as this interview came out, the actress's fans were delighted.

Renuka Praised Aishwarya Rai's Work

Renuka Shahane raised a serious societal issue regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She criticised the body shaming Aishwarya faced on the Cannes Red Carpet after becoming a mother. Renuka questioned whether we cannot celebrate Aishwarya's years of consistent success. She said, "Can't we celebrate her years of consistent achievements? A big company can drop you in a minute. And she has been the brand ambassador for that company for years, representing us every year. And we think, 'Oh, she didn't wear that well.' Oh no, please don't do that. If you have nothing good to say, keep your mouth shut."

Renuka Shahane further added, "Female actors are under a lot of pressure. With the advent of social media, it has become a different world altogether. It's a disaster, truly, living with so much judgment, living with so much pressure is very difficult for actors, especially for female actors."

Shared Experience of Working with Shah Rukh Khan

Renuka Shahane also spoke wholeheartedly about her co-star and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She said that they are very proud of Shah Rukh Khan. Renuka recalled the time when she worked with him and mentioned that even then, Shah Rukh's way of working was filled with complete sincerity.

Shah Rukh Khan Values Work 200%

Renuka Shahane further said, "Shah Rukh Khan used to give not 100, but 200 percent on set. Renuka explained that his sole aim was to extract everything from the scene they were in. She also mentioned that initially, Shah Rukh was a bit skeptical about her because she had never worked before, whereas Shah Rukh was already popular from the TV show 'Fauji'. However, after seeing Renuka's first scene, Shah Rukh himself came and praised her.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Updated on:

10 Nov 2025 01:28 pm

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 01:27 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Actress Renuka Shahane Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Aishwarya Rai, Wins Hearts with Her Powerful Response

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

‘Haq’ Wins Weekend, ‘Jatadhara’ Suffers; Find Out Which Films Won Fans’ Hearts

कानूनी 'हक' ने वीकेंड पर मारी बाजी, 'जटाधरा' का हुआ बुरा हाल, जानें किन फिल्मों ने जीता फैंस का दिल
Bollywood

Ashutosh Rana Birthday: That phone call is still remembered, it happened just as I said…

Ashutosh Rana friend Aalok Shrivastav recall
Bollywood

‘120 Bahadur’ Actress Shares Emotional BTS Photos

युद्धभूमि पर नहीं, फिर भी हर दिन युद्ध करते '120 बहादुर' की एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया इमोशनल, BTS फोटोज
Bollywood

‘The plane was about to crash, I was with Rashmika Mandanna…’ Actress makes shocking revelation

Shraddha Das Recalls death experience with rashmika mandanna
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar Reveals a Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Story from Yash Chopra’s ‘Lamhe’ on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’

फरहान अख्तर की अटक गई थी सांसें... फिल्म 'लम्हे' के सेट पर जब हुआ था श्रीदेवी के साथ ये हादसा
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.