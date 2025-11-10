Actress Renuka Shahane Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Aishwarya Rai, Wins Hearts with Her Powerful Response

Aishwarya Rai and Renuka Shahane (Image: Patrika)
Renuka Shahane On Aishwarya Rai Body Shaming: Renuka Shahane, a well-known Bollywood actress, is currently in the spotlight more for her personal life and candid statements than her films. Recently, Renuka gave a strong response to those who mocked Aishwarya, which has delighted the actress's fans. Let's find out when and why Aishwarya was body-shamed and what Renuka Shahane has said now...
Renuka Shahane gave an interview to 'Zoom' in which she spoke openly about many aspects of her personal life and work. However, the main focus of this conversation was her deep thoughts on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which are now being discussed everywhere. As soon as this interview came out, the actress's fans were delighted.
Renuka Shahane raised a serious societal issue regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She criticised the body shaming Aishwarya faced on the Cannes Red Carpet after becoming a mother. Renuka questioned whether we cannot celebrate Aishwarya's years of consistent success. She said, "Can't we celebrate her years of consistent achievements? A big company can drop you in a minute. And she has been the brand ambassador for that company for years, representing us every year. And we think, 'Oh, she didn't wear that well.' Oh no, please don't do that. If you have nothing good to say, keep your mouth shut."
Renuka Shahane further added, "Female actors are under a lot of pressure. With the advent of social media, it has become a different world altogether. It's a disaster, truly, living with so much judgment, living with so much pressure is very difficult for actors, especially for female actors."
Renuka Shahane also spoke wholeheartedly about her co-star and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She said that they are very proud of Shah Rukh Khan. Renuka recalled the time when she worked with him and mentioned that even then, Shah Rukh's way of working was filled with complete sincerity.
Renuka Shahane further said, "Shah Rukh Khan used to give not 100, but 200 percent on set. Renuka explained that his sole aim was to extract everything from the scene they were in. She also mentioned that initially, Shah Rukh was a bit skeptical about her because she had never worked before, whereas Shah Rukh was already popular from the TV show 'Fauji'. However, after seeing Renuka's first scene, Shah Rukh himself came and praised her.
