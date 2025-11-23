Adah Sharma (Image: Patrika)
Adah Sharma's Grandmother Passes Away: A very sad piece of news has emerged from the entertainment industry. Actress Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away today, Sunday, November 23. According to information, she had been ill for the past few weeks. She breathed her last at 5:30 AM in Mumbai.
It is known that Adah loved her grandmother dearly. She affectionately called her 'Paati'. On her birthday, the actress had also shared a video titled 'Party With Paati'.
