Adnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral

Adnan Sami’s Unique Reaction to Operation Sindoor Adnan Sami has given a unique reaction to ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out by India. Adnan Sami shared a picture showing fire all around with the words ‘Sindur se Tandoor tak’ (From vermillion to tandoor) written on it. Along with this post, the singer Adnan Sami supported ‘Operation Sindoor’ with emojis in the caption. Speaking of the meaning of Adnan’s post, it can be interpreted as him saying that you attacked the sindoor of Indian women, and now the Indian government has attacked your tandoor (oven) at home.
Adnan Sami Shows His Happiness in the Post Earlier, Adnan Sami had also expressed his happiness over the success of Operation Sindoor. He had written “Jai Hind”. Not only this, Adnan Sami has been continuously tweeting and responding to people’s comments. Adnan Sami is one of those stars who openly expresses his views on social media.