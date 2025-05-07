scriptAdnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Adnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral

Famous singer Adnan Sami has now reacted to ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which is currently going viral.

May 07, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Adnan Sami On Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army has responded strongly to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Last night, the Indian Army conducted airstrikes on 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and POK. This airstrike was named ‘Operation Sindoor’ because the terrorists had desecrated the sindoor (vermillion) of Indian women in Pahalgam. Since the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a new wave of enthusiasm has spread across the country. From the general public to Bollywood stars, everyone is reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor’ on social media in their own way. Another name has been added to this list, that of the famous singer Adnan Sami. He has given a humorous reaction to ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Adnan Sami’s Unique Reaction to Operation Sindoor

Adnan Sami has given a unique reaction to ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out by India. Adnan Sami shared a picture showing fire all around with the words ‘Sindur se Tandoor tak’ (From vermillion to tandoor) written on it. Along with this post, the singer Adnan Sami supported ‘Operation Sindoor’ with emojis in the caption. Speaking of the meaning of Adnan’s post, it can be interpreted as him saying that you attacked the sindoor of Indian women, and now the Indian government has attacked your tandoor (oven) at home.

Adnan Sami Shows His Happiness in the Post

Earlier, Adnan Sami had also expressed his happiness over the success of Operation Sindoor. He had written “Jai Hind”. Not only this, Adnan Sami has been continuously tweeting and responding to people’s comments. Adnan Sami is one of those stars who openly expresses his views on social media.

