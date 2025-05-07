Adnan Sami's Unique Reaction to 'Operation Sindoor' Goes Viral

Famous singer Adnan Sami has now reacted to ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which is currently going viral.

•May 07, 2025 / 03:42 pm• Patrika Desk

Adnan Sami On Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army has responded strongly to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Last night, the Indian Army conducted airstrikes on 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and POK. This airstrike was named ‘Operation Sindoor’ because the terrorists had desecrated the sindoor (vermillion) of Indian women in Pahalgam. Since the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a new wave of enthusiasm has spread across the country. From the general public to Bollywood stars, everyone is reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor’ on social media in their own way. Another name has been added to this list, that of the famous singer Adnan Sami. He has given a humorous reaction to ‘Operation Sindoor’.