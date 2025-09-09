Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks High Court Protection, Citing Violation of Personal Rights

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the High Court seeking enhanced security for herself. Details are inside.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image: Patrika)

Aishwarya Rai High Court: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again in the headlines. She has approached the Delhi High Court with a complaint, seeking protection of her personality rights. Her petition alleges that several companies are using AI-generated images of her without her permission.

Aishwarya Rai Approaches High Court

The petition states that numerous fake and ‘unreal’ images of her, created using AI, are being used to sell merchandise such as t-shirts and mugs. She asserts that these images are not authentic photographs of her but computer-generated creations.

Aishwarya Rai's Plea

Aishwarya Rai's lawyer argued that these unauthorised activities infringe upon her personal rights and necessitate immediate intervention.

Aishwarya Rai: Brand Ambassador for Numerous Companies

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan. She debuted in Bollywood in 1997 with the film ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ and has since starred in numerous successful films. She is also a brand ambassador for several major brands and earns a substantial income from endorsements. This is the reason she has taken action against companies profiting from the use of her AI-generated images.

This case highlights how the misuse of technology is becoming a significant problem for celebrities. Aishwarya Rai's move is seen as the beginning of a major fight against the misuse of AI-generated fake images and videos. The court's decision in this matter is awaited with keen interest.

