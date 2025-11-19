Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi's Feet, Speaks on Faith and Love

Aishwarya Rai (Image: Patrika)
Aishwarya Rai Narendra Modi: Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai is once again in the news. A video of her is going viral rapidly. The actress is seen touching the feet of PM Modi in the video. People are commenting on this.
Aishwarya Rai had recently attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi and many other dignitaries attended this event. It was on the stage of this ceremony that she touched PM Modi's feet and sought his blessings, a video of which has now surfaced.
Besides Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy also attended the event. When actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived on stage, she first touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessings. After this, she gave a very wonderful speech on love and religion.
Aishwarya emphasised that the time has come when people should rise above all kinds of discrimination and embrace the path of love and unity. She also reiterated the great thoughts of Sathya Sai Baba to the people. She said, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart. And there is only one God, who is present everywhere."
Aishwarya specially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his presence at the ceremony. She said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and gracing this special occasion. I look forward to hearing your insightful words."
Aishwarya further said that Sathya Sai Baba always emphasised service and love. Aishwarya also mentioned the five 'D's taught by Baba, which are: Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination. She said that these qualities make life meaningful and spiritually strong.
