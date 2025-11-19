Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi's Feet, Speaks on Faith and Love

Aishwarya emphasised that the time has come when people should rise above all kinds of discrimination and embrace the path of love and unity. She also reiterated the great thoughts of Sathya Sai Baba to the people. She said, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart. And there is only one God, who is present everywhere."