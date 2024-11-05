scriptAjay Devgn’s latest post on social media about the release of ‘Aazaad’ teaser | Latest News | Patrika News
Ajay Devgn's latest post on social media about the release of 'Aazaad' teaser

Azaad Teaser Big Update: Ajay Devgn has shared a post on social media, revealing when the teaser of his nephew Aman Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Aazaad’ will be released.

MumbaiNov 05, 2024 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Azaad Movie Release Date: Ajay Devgn, the star of ‘Drishyam’, has announced that his nephew Aman Devgn will make his Bollywood debut with ‘Aazaad’. Actress Rasha Thadani will also be seen in the film. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has shared a post on social media, revealing when the teaser of ‘Aazaad’ will be released.
He posted on Instagram, saying, “Whenever there is a mention of friendship and loyalty, it will be about ‘Aazaad’. The teaser of ‘Aazaad’ will be released today (5th November). Get ready to witness the thrill on the big screen in January 2025.”

The Teaser of the Film Will Be Released Today

Social media is buzzing with the latest post of the upcoming film ‘Aazaad’, where Ajay Devgn has announced that the teaser of the film will be released today (5th November). The film’s release is scheduled for January 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgn Will Be Seen in Lead Roles

The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has given hits like ‘Rock On’, ‘Kedarnath’, and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgn will be seen in the lead roles in the film. The producers had recently revealed the title of the film, giving fans a glimpse of the film.
The film is a complete entertainment package, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. After ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, this is Abhishek Kapoor’s first film. Abhishek had achieved huge success with the musical drama ‘Rock On’, which starred actors Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai, and Arjun Rampal

