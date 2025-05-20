Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in ₹25 Crore Dispute over Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3: The iconic comedy film franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding its third installment, ‘Hera Pheri 3’. The latest development involves a significant legal battle. According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films, has issued a legal notice to actor Paresh Rawal demanding ₹25 crore in damages.
This notice, it is said, stems from Paresh Rawal’s alleged withdrawal from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and alleged breaches of contract. This news has spread rapidly throughout the film industry, given the integral role the pairing of Akshay and Paresh has played in the franchise’s success.
The Production Company’s Statement
Akshay Kumar’s production company claims that Paresh Rawal was paid three times his usual fee and that he disregarded professional ethics and business conduct. The statement further asserts that if Rawal had no intention of completing the film, he should have clarified this before signing the contract, accepting advance payments, and causing the producers to invest heavily in the shoot.
It’s worth noting that Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic character of ‘Baburao’ in the franchise, surprised everyone last week by announcing his withdrawal from ‘Hera Pheri 3’. This decision not only shocked fans but also caused significant disappointment.
Actor Paresh Rawal’s Statement
Following his withdrawal from the franchise, Paresh Rawal clarified his reasons for leaving ‘Hera Pheri 3’. He stated that his decision was not due to creative differences. The actor wrote on X: “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”