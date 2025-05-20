Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in ₹25 Crore Dispute over Hera Pheri 3

This notice, it is said, stems from Paresh Rawal’s alleged withdrawal from ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and alleged breaches of contract. This news has spread rapidly throughout the film industry, given the integral role the pairing of Akshay and Paresh has played in the franchise’s success.

The Production Company’s Statement Akshay Kumar’s production company claims that Paresh Rawal was paid three times his usual fee and that he disregarded professional ethics and business conduct. Hera Pheri: Akshay vs Paresh The statement further asserts that if Rawal had no intention of completing the film, he should have clarified this before signing the contract, accepting advance payments, and causing the producers to invest heavily in the shoot. Akshay Kumar’s production company claims that Paresh Rawal was paid three times his usual fee and that he disregarded professional ethics and business conduct.The statement further asserts that if Rawal had no intention of completing the film, he should have clarified this before signing the contract, accepting advance payments, and causing the producers to invest heavily in the shoot.

It’s worth noting that Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic character of ‘Baburao’ in the franchise, surprised everyone last week by announcing his withdrawal from ‘Hera Pheri 3’. This decision not only shocked fans but also caused significant disappointment.