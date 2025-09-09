Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: From Bangkok Waiter to Bollywood’s Khiladi No. 1

A missed flight changed a waiter's life forever. Once a humble waiter, he became a superstar. Read the full story to know who we are talking about.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Akshay kumar: एक फ्लाइट और जिंदगी बदल गई, वेटर से बने रातोंरात सुपरस्टार
Akshay Kumar (Image: X)

Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Akshay Kumar is a name synonymous with Bollywood action, comedy, and patriotic roles. But did you know that his success story is no less than a film script itself? His journey from waiter to superstar is a unique tale of struggle and fortune. Born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on 9 September 1967 in Amritsar, he spent his childhood in Delhi and Mumbai. His interest in martial arts led him to train in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. He even worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok.

From Waiter to Overnight Superstar

After returning to Mumbai from personal work, Akshay started teaching martial arts. This is where he got his first modelling offer. After struggling in the initial stages of modelling, he got a chance to try his hand at acting. In 1987, he played a small role, but it didn't bring him recognition. Even after auditioning for 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' in 1992, he didn't get the part.

However, fate had other plans for Akshay. Once, he was supposed to go to Bengaluru for a fashion show but mistakenly missed his morning flight. Returning home dejected, his mother encouraged him. That same day, Akshay met Narendra, a makeup man at Natraj Studio, who showed his picture to Pramod Chakravarty. Shortly after, Akshay landed the lead role in the film 'Deedar'. It was a coincidence that he received the film's cheque at the same time as his missed flight.

His First Film in 1991

His first film, 'Saugandh', was released in 1991, but he gained real recognition with 'Khiladi' in 1992. Subsequently, he delivered many superhit films and became known as 'Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar'. Akshay also ventured into comedy, with films like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Garam Masala' establishing him as a versatile actor. Films like 'Airlift' and 'Rustom' showcased his commitment to social issues, solidifying his image as a responsible actor.

Akshay was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and a National Award for 'Rustom' in 2017. Today, Akshay Kumar is considered one of Bollywood's fittest and most professional actors, his disciplined lifestyle being an inspiration. The ups and downs in his life prove that hard work and luck combined can take anyone to the heights of success.

