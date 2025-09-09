Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: From Bangkok Waiter to Bollywood’s Khiladi No. 1

Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: Akshay Kumar is a name synonymous with Bollywood action, comedy, and patriotic roles. But did you know that his success story is no less than a film script itself? His journey from waiter to superstar is a unique tale of struggle and fortune. Born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on 9 September 1967 in Amritsar, he spent his childhood in Delhi and Mumbai. His interest in martial arts led him to train in Taekwondo and Muay Thai. He even worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok.