Akshay Kumar Donates to Punjab Flood Victims

Numerous stars from Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry have come forward to aid those affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has taken a significant step, donating a substantial sum to flood relief efforts in the state. The floods in Punjab have caused widespread concern across the nation, with people expressing prayers for the affected population on social media, while many celebrities have travelled to Punjab to offer assistance. Now, Akshay Kumar, known as 'Khiladi Kumar,' has also joined the relief efforts.
Punjabi artists such as Amy Virk, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, and Mika Singh have already been distributing relief materials and appealing for aid. Amy Virk has even adopted 200 villages. Following their lead, Akshay Kumar has demonstrated his generosity by donating ₹5 crore to the flood victims of Punjab.
Regarding his donation, Akshay Kumar stated, “I stand by my decision. I am donating ₹5 crore to purchase relief materials for the Punjab flood victims. But who am I to give to charity? When I get the opportunity to lend a helping hand, I consider myself fortunate. For me, this is my service, my very small contribution. I pray that this natural calamity affecting my brothers and sisters in Punjab will soon pass. May God bless them.”
This is not the first time Akshay Kumar has stepped up to help during a disaster. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he supported the families of soldiers through the ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ initiative. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has also announced that the first-day earnings of his film ‘Meher’ will be donated to the Punjab flood victims. According to the Punjab government, approximately 1,655 villages have been affected by the floods.