Akshay Kumar Donates to Punjab Flood Victims

Numerous stars from Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry have come forward to aid those affected by the devastating floods in Punjab. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has taken a significant step, donating a substantial sum to flood relief efforts in the state. The floods in Punjab have caused widespread concern across the nation, with people expressing prayers for the affected population on social media, while many celebrities have travelled to Punjab to offer assistance. Now, Akshay Kumar, known as 'Khiladi Kumar,' has also joined the relief efforts.