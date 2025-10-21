Akshay Kumar Mourns Loss of Veteran Actor Asrani, Shares Emotional Post

Akshay Kumar's Post on Asrani's Death: The Hindi film industry has lost another gem with the passing of actor Pankaj Dheer and actress Madhumati. This Diwali has brought sad news for Bollywood. On Diwali itself, veteran Bollywood actor and 'Jailer of the British era' aka Asrani bid farewell to this world. The news of his demise has shocked not only the film industry but also his fans. Film stars are also saddened by this news and are paying tribute to the actor on social media. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also deeply saddened by this news and has posted an emotional message for the actor-comedian. In his post, he wrote that he cannot believe that Asrani ji has passed away.