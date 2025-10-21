Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Mourns Loss of Veteran Actor Asrani, Shares Emotional Post

Following actor Pankaj Dheer and actress Madhumati, another veteran Bollywood actor and comedian, Asrani, has bid farewell to this world on Diwali. After this sad news, actor Akshay Kumar shared a post remembering him. He cannot believe that the actor has left this world.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Akshay Kumar Post on Asrani's Death

Akshay Kumar (Image: X)

Akshay Kumar's Post on Asrani's Death: The Hindi film industry has lost another gem with the passing of actor Pankaj Dheer and actress Madhumati. This Diwali has brought sad news for Bollywood. On Diwali itself, veteran Bollywood actor and 'Jailer of the British era' aka Asrani bid farewell to this world. The news of his demise has shocked not only the film industry but also his fans. Film stars are also saddened by this news and are paying tribute to the actor on social media. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also deeply saddened by this news and has posted an emotional message for the actor-comedian. In his post, he wrote that he cannot believe that Asrani ji has passed away.

Akshay and Asrani Hugged a Week Ago on the Sets of 'Haiwaan'

Akshay Kumar and Asrani shared a very good and deep bond. Both worked together in many films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'De Dana Dan', 'Welcome', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Khatta Meetha'. Not only this, Akshay and Asrani were also set to appear together in upcoming films 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'. Remembering Asrani, Akshay Kumar posted about his last meeting with Asrani ji on the sets of his upcoming film 'Haiwaan'.

Akshay Kumar in his Post

Akshay Kumar shared a photo on his 'X' account, in which he and Asrani are seen together. Sharing this photo, he wrote, 'Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. He was a very lovely person. His comic timing was legendary. From all my cult films 'Hera Pheri' to 'Bhagam Bhag', 'De Dana Dan', 'Welcome' and now 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'... I have worked a lot with him and learned a lot. This is very sad news for our industry. May God bless you, Asrani Sir. For giving us millions of reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.'

Apart from Akshay Kumar, many personalities from the acting world are paying heartfelt tributes to Asrani ji.

Actor Anupam Kher Shares His Last Conversation with the Late Asrani, Shares Emotional Video

Actor Anupam Kher also expressed his grief over the death of the late comedian-director Asrani by sharing an emotional video of about 3 minutes on his X account. He wrote in the caption of the video, 'Dearest Asrani Ji! Thank you for making the world a better place with your persona! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your art and skill of making people laugh will keep you alive forever! Om Shanti!' Along with this, in the video, he mentioned that he had spoken to Asrani just last week. Anupam Kher said that Asrani Sahab had expressed a desire to conduct a masterclass at his acting school.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also deeply saddened by Asrani's demise

PM Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account this morning, Tuesday, 'Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.'

