Bollywood

Akshay Kumar Reveals ‘70% Luck, 30% Hard Work’ Recipe for Success

Akshay Kumar, reflecting on his long cinematic journey, stated that 70% of the recipe for success is luck and 30% is hard work. According to him, both talent and hard work are essential, but getting the right opportunities and timing often depends on luck.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar (Image: X)

Akshay Kumar: Bollywood's famous actor, Akshay Kumar, has made a recent statement about his 38-year career, in which he described success as a combination of hard work and luck. Akshay believes that luck contributes 70% to success, and the remaining 30% is hard work. According to Akshay, many talented people do not get opportunities, hence the role of luck is paramount.

70% Luck and 30% Hard Work…

Akshay also admitted that he always meets people who are more educated or talented than him, but the difference lies in getting opportunities. This indicates that in films, not only merit but also getting the right opportunity at the right time is important. He shared this experience of ups and downs and the influence of luck in his long career, which is also worth considering for new artists.

Along with luck and fortune, Akshay also made surprising revelations about health and diet. He mentioned that he enjoys traditional Indian dishes like chhole-puri, jalebi, and barfi and does not have a habit of counting calories or protein. It is noteworthy that regarding parties and drinks, Akshay clearly stated that he believes that when people forcefully offer drinks at parties, he certainly says 'cheers' out of courtesy, but later throws away the glass because he does not like the taste of alcohol.

A Candid Glimpse into Lifestyle

This reveals his personal tastes and boundaries. It is clear that overall, Akshay's interview offers a candid glimpse into his professional experience and lifestyle, where the balance of luck and hard work, along with a simple yet disciplined life, have become the key to a successful career.

