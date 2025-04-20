Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2
Kesari Chapter 2 Vs Jaat Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s film *Kesari Chapter 2* is facing stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s *Jaat* at the box office. Find out how much Akshay Kumar’s movie earned on its second day.
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan’s historical courtroom drama film, Kesari Chapter 2, did not make much money on its first day. It faced stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s movie at the box office.
Here’s how much both films have earned so far and which one is ruling the box office.
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection
After a slow start at the box office, Kesari-2 performed even more weakly on the second day. This historical courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, had an opening of ₹7.5 crore. This lagged behind Akshay Kumar’s previous film, Sky Force, which had an opening of over ₹20 crore. On the second day, it earned ₹9.5 crore.
Jaat’s Box Office Collection
Kesari-2 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol’s action film, Jaat. Jaat collected ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. Its total earnings are now ₹69.40 crore.
Audience Response
Akshay’s Kesari-2 is receiving good reviews from critics and audiences. The acting of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is being praised.
Film Story and Star Cast
The story of Kesari Chapter-2 is based on India’s first freedom fighter and lawyer, C. Shankaran Nair, who fought in court against the British government to bring the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to light. This film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.
What’s Next
Considering the film’s growth trends, its collection is expected to increase further on Sunday. A surge in its collection may be seen during the weekend. However, perhaps because it is a courtroom drama, viewers may be less interested, while the first part was action-packed. If it receives a positive response from the audience, this film could perform well at the box office.