Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Beats Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' at Box Office on Day 2

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection After a slow start at the box office, Kesari-2 performed even more weakly on the second day. This historical courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, had an opening of ₹7.5 crore. This lagged behind Akshay Kumar’s previous film, Sky Force, which had an opening of over ₹20 crore. On the second day, it earned ₹9.5 crore. Here’s how much both films have earned so far and which one is ruling the box office.After a slow start at the box office, Kesari-2 performed even more weakly on the second day. This historical courtroom drama, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, had an opening of ₹7.5 crore. This lagged behind Akshay Kumar’s previous film, Sky Force, which had an opening of over ₹20 crore. On the second day, it earned ₹9.5 crore.

Jaat’s Box Office Collection Jaat Box Office Collection Kesari-2 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol’s action film, Jaat. Jaat collected ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. Its total earnings are now ₹69.40 crore. Audience Response Akshay’s Kesari-2 is receiving good reviews from critics and audiences. The acting of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is being praised. Kesari-2 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol’s action film, Jaat. Jaat collected ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. Its total earnings are now ₹69.40 crore.Akshay’s Kesari-2 is receiving good reviews from critics and audiences. The acting of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday is being praised.

Film Story and Star Cast The story of Kesari Chapter-2 is based on India’s first freedom fighter and lawyer, C. Shankaran Nair, who fought in court against the British government to bring the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to light. This film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.