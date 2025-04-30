Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Overwhelms Imran Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' at the Box Office

Ground Zero Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is based on a real operation against terrorism in Kashmir. He has once again returned with a powerful performance, playing the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who was part of an important mission after the 2001 Parliament attack.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection Day Collection Day 1 ₹1.15 Crore Day 2 ₹1.9 Crore Day 3 ₹2.15 Crore Day 4 ₹0.63 Crore Day 5 ₹0.63 Crore Total ₹6.46 Crore Although the film received considerable praise from critics and audiences, it failed to perform exceptionally well at the box office. It earned ₹63 lakhs on its fifth day. Its total collection has reached ₹6.46 crore. Although the film received considerable praise from critics and audiences, it failed to perform exceptionally well at the box office. It earned ₹63 lakhs on its fifth day. Its total collection has reached ₹6.46 crore.

Ground Zero Star Cast Ground Zero The film features excellent actors alongside Emraan Hashmi, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rocky Raina and Rahul Vohra. Emraan’s acting is being appreciated by the audience. The film features excellent actors alongside Emraan Hashmi, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rocky Raina and Rahul Vohra. Emraan’s acting is being appreciated by the audience.

Kesari Chapter 2 Talking about Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Talking about Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari-2 , it has been receiving good reviews and public response since its release. Strong reactions have been received from multiplex audiences, especially in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and UP.