Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari 2' Overwhelms Imran Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' at the Box Office

Kesari 2 vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Imran Hashmi’s films are witnessing a close box office battle. Here’s a look at their respective collections.

MumbaiApr 30, 2025 / 11:20 am

Patrika Desk

Kesari 2 vs Ground Zero Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has been released for 12 days. However, the movie is still performing well. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi’s film, Ground Zero, is lagging. Let’s find out about the box office collections of these films…

Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is based on a real operation against terrorism in Kashmir. He has once again returned with a powerful performance, playing the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who was part of an important mission after the 2001 Parliament attack.

Ground Zero Box Office Collection

DayCollection
Day 1₹1.15 Crore
Day 2₹1.9 Crore
Day 3₹2.15 Crore
Day 4₹0.63 Crore
Day 5₹0.63 Crore
Total₹6.46 Crore
Although the film received considerable praise from critics and audiences, it failed to perform exceptionally well at the box office. It earned ₹63 lakhs on its fifth day. Its total collection has reached ₹6.46 crore.

Ground Zero Star Cast

Ground Zero Movie Update
Ground Zero
The film features excellent actors alongside Emraan Hashmi, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rocky Raina and Rahul Vohra. Emraan’s acting is being appreciated by the audience.

Kesari Chapter 2

Talking about Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari-2, it has been receiving good reviews and public response since its release. Strong reactions have been received from multiplex audiences, especially in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and UP.
Kesari Chapter 2 Movie
Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari-2 Box Office Collection

The film started with ₹7.75 crore on its first weekend and earned ₹46.1 crore in week 1.

DayCollection
Day 1₹7.75 Crore
Day 2₹9.75 Crore
Day 3₹12 Crore
Day 4₹4.5 Crore
Day 5₹5 Crore
Day 6₹3.6 Crore
Day 7₹3.5 Crore
Day 8₹4.05 Crore
Day 9₹7.15 Crore
Day 10₹8.1 Crore
Day 11₹2.75 Crore
Day 12₹2.5 Crore
Total₹70.65 Crore

Film is moving towards the 100 Crore Club

If this trend continues, ‘Kesari Chapter-2’ may soon join the 100 crore club. However, it may face stiff competition from films releasing on May 1st. Two big films are releasing on May 1st. One is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and the other is Sanjay Dutt’s Bhootni. What do you think, who will give the toughest competition to ‘Kesari-2’?

