Ameesha Patel: Actress Spends Millions on Bags and Clothes; Net Worth Will Shock You

Ameesha Patel is one of those actresses who seemingly disappeared from the industry yet continues to live a life of luxury. Recently, Farah Khan visited Ameesha's home and showcased it on her podcast. The house is palatial. Everyone was astonished by Ameesha's bag collection; a single bag is worth crores, and she owns a collection of 400! The question arises: how does she earn so much money without acting in films or being married?