Ameesha Patel: Actress Spends Millions on Bags and Clothes; Net Worth Will Shock You

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel: Ameesha Patel, once a Bollywood actress delivering one blockbuster film after another, is rarely seen on screen these days. Despite this, her earnings might surprise you. She began her career in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She remains a famous, successful, and extremely wealthy actress with a large and dedicated fan following. Ameesha lives a lavish lifestyle and boasts a substantial net worth.
Ameesha Patel is one of those actresses who seemingly disappeared from the industry yet continues to live a life of luxury. Recently, Farah Khan visited Ameesha's home and showcased it on her podcast. The house is palatial. Everyone was astonished by Ameesha's bag collection; a single bag is worth crores, and she owns a collection of 400! The question arises: how does she earn so much money without acting in films or being married?
According to 'Net Worth Gyan', Ameesha Patel, who enjoys a super luxurious life, earns ₹2 crore per month. She charges up to ₹28 lakh for brand endorsements and trade promotions. She also earns crores from property rentals. Additionally, she charges for video birthday wishes.
Ameesha Patel owns a production house, Ameesha Patel Productions, under which she has produced films like Desi Magic. She also earns significantly from social media, advertisements, merchandise, and sponsorship programs. She charges ₹10 lakh or more for appearances at events. In 2024, her net worth was ₹280 crore (approximately $33.6 million USD). She owns a lavish home in Mumbai and several other properties.