Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bollywood

Ameesha Patel: Actress Spends Millions on Bags and Clothes; Net Worth Will Shock You

The Bollywood actress made a distinct mark in the film industry right from her debut. Now, she only charges money for birthday wishes. Let's find out who she is and all about her lifestyle…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel: Ameesha Patel, once a Bollywood actress delivering one blockbuster film after another, is rarely seen on screen these days. Despite this, her earnings might surprise you. She began her career in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. She remains a famous, successful, and extremely wealthy actress with a large and dedicated fan following. Ameesha lives a lavish lifestyle and boasts a substantial net worth.

Ameesha Patel's Bags Cost Crores

Ameesha Patel is one of those actresses who seemingly disappeared from the industry yet continues to live a life of luxury. Recently, Farah Khan visited Ameesha's home and showcased it on her podcast. The house is palatial. Everyone was astonished by Ameesha's bag collection; a single bag is worth crores, and she owns a collection of 400! The question arises: how does she earn so much money without acting in films or being married?

Ameesha Patel Charges for Birthday Wishes

According to 'Net Worth Gyan', Ameesha Patel, who enjoys a super luxurious life, earns ₹2 crore per month. She charges up to ₹28 lakh for brand endorsements and trade promotions. She also earns crores from property rentals. Additionally, she charges for video birthday wishes.

Ameesha Patel's Net Worth

Ameesha Patel owns a production house, Ameesha Patel Productions, under which she has produced films like Desi Magic. She also earns significantly from social media, advertisements, merchandise, and sponsorship programs. She charges ₹10 lakh or more for appearances at events. In 2024, her net worth was ₹280 crore (approximately $33.6 million USD). She owns a lavish home in Mumbai and several other properties.

Share the news:

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 03:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ameesha Patel: Actress Spends Millions on Bags and Clothes; Net Worth Will Shock You
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.